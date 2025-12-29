Takaichi moves into PM's official residence

Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi relocated to the prime minister's official residence on Monday, two months after she took office.

Since becoming prime minister in October, Takaichi has traveled to the premier's office by car from her parliament members' dormitory in Tokyo's Akasaka district minutes away.

While Takaichi had planned to move to the official residence about a minute's walk from the PM's office soon after starting the job, an initial heavy diplomatic and parliamentary schedule precluded an early relocation, according to sources around the prime minister.

Takaichi's living arrangements were criticized by the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda, himself a former prime minister, due to her arriving at the office around 35 minutes after a powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan on the night of Dec 8.

At the time, the prime minister was delayed after her official car did not show up, and she was driven to the office by a security officer.

Takaichi's immediate predecessor Shigeru Ishiba moved into the building around three months into the job, while Fumio Kishida did so after about two months. Earlier, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe did not live in the residence, leaving it unoccupied for around nine years until 2021.

The brick building dates from the late 1920s and was the site of two coup d'etat attempts by Imperial Japanese Army officers in the 1930s.

