 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Takaichi moves into PM's official residence

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi relocated to the prime minister's official residence on Monday, two months after she took office.

Since becoming prime minister in October, Takaichi has traveled to the premier's office by car from her parliament members' dormitory in Tokyo's Akasaka district minutes away.

While Takaichi had planned to move to the official residence about a minute's walk from the PM's office soon after starting the job, an initial heavy diplomatic and parliamentary schedule precluded an early relocation, according to sources around the prime minister.

Takaichi's living arrangements were criticized by the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda, himself a former prime minister, due to her arriving at the office around 35 minutes after a powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan on the night of Dec 8.

At the time, the prime minister was delayed after her official car did not show up, and she was driven to the office by a security officer.

Takaichi's immediate predecessor Shigeru Ishiba moved into the building around three months into the job, while Fumio Kishida did so after about two months. Earlier, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe did not live in the residence, leaving it unoccupied for around nine years until 2021.

The brick building dates from the late 1920s and was the site of two coup d'etat attempts by Imperial Japanese Army officers in the 1930s.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 ‘Cancelled’ and Where to Celebrate Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Ways People in Japan Use CBD Oil for Everyday Wellness

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Mikasan: A Half Japanese–Filipino Creator Sharing Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

SL Banetsu Monogatari

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

GaijinPot Blog