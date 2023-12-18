Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Photo: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko
politics

Territorial disputes with Japan over, says Russian foreign minister

1 Comment
TOKYO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that all territorial disputes between Moscow and other countries, including Japan, are "over."

Lavrov made the remark, which could be interpreted as suggesting Moscow will never talk with Tokyo about the issue of sovereignty over Russian-held islands off Hokkaido, during an interview by the government-affiliated Channel One television network.

The former Soviet Union seized four islands after Japan's surrender in World War II, and disputes over their sovereignty have prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a postwar peace treaty.

"We don't have any territorial rows with the NATO side," Lavrov said, referring to a recent remark by President Vladimir Putin that Russia recognizes no territorial issues with any NATO member.

He continued, "Generally speaking, we don't have territorial disputes with any countries, including Japan."

The Russian Foreign Ministry released the video of the interview on its website.

In March 2022, Russia said it would suspend negotiations with Japan over matters related to realizing a peace treaty, including the issue of Kunashiri, Etorofu and Shikotan islands as well as the Habomai group of islets, after Tokyo imposed sanctions against Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview run by the Interfax news agency on Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said it is impossible to negotiate with Japan over matters related to friendly cooperation while Tokyo's sanctions against Russia remain in place.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The Soviet Union was willing to return the two islands closest to Hokkaido in the compromise.

The US told Japan not to make any deal with Moscow.

Now they will never get anything back.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 18 – 24

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

9 Regional Hot Pots Across Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog