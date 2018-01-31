Japan praises Trump for pressuring N Korea

President Donald Trump claps at his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Japan on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump's pledge of putting maximum pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile threats.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says Japan "highly praises President Trump for sending a powerful message in his own words" as North Korea continues to pursue its ambitions.

Suga reiterated Tokyo's support for the U.S. and vowed to cooperate closely between the two allies and with South Korea, as well as others including China and Russia in order to get the North change its policy.

Trump in his State of the Union address said that North Korea's "reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland" and the pressure campaign is needed to prevent that from happening.

