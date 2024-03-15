Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People dressed in Japanese imperial military uniforms and carrying Japan's Rising Sun flag visit Yasukuni Shrine on the 78th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II in Tokyo on Aug 15, 2023 Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine picks ex-admiral as chief priest

By Yukiko Toyoda
TOKYO

Japan's Yasukuni Shrine has picked a former military commander as its chief priest in a move that could stir controversy over a site that other Asian nations see as a symbol of Japan's wartime aggression.

Umio Otsuka, 63, a former Maritime Self Defense Force (SDF) commander and a one-time ambassador to Djibouti, confirmed his appointment, which marks the first time since 1978 for an ex-military official to assume the post.

The last retired military officer appointed as chief priest, Nagayoshi Matsudaira, enshrined 14 prominent convicted war criminals alongside the 2.5 million war dead honored at the shrine, including World War II-era Prime Minister Hideki Tojo.

"I feel very honored that the next stage of my life will be to serve this shrine for peace, where the spirits of those who gave their precious lives for the country are commemorated and honored," Otsuka told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Yasukuni Shrine, whose name means "peaceful country" in Japanese, declined to confirm his appointment.

Visits to the shrine by senior Japanese political figures have drawn criticism from countries such as South Korea, which was under Tokyo's colonial rule for 35 years, and China, which Japan invaded.

Conservatives assert that Yasukuni, which was established in 1869 as Japan emerged from more than 250 years of isolation, is meant to commemorate all the nation's war dead and is not a shrine dedicated to those blamed for waging war on Japan's neighbors.

Otsuka's appointment comes as Tokyo and Seoul deepen security cooperation with each other and their shared ally, the United States, in response to escalating regional threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

No serving Japanese prime minister has visited the shrine since Shinzo Abe went in 2013, prompting an expression of disappointment by then-U.S. President Barrack Obama.

I see that the title and the photo selected is trying very hard to frame the narrative in a very particular way.....

First the picture is an archive one, not sure but I think far right members cosplaying...

Combined with the title, make it seem like the "ex-admiral" is from the Imperial time era (not possible though because time)... but it is a former member of the MSDF, an institution with a mentality very different of what was the Imperial Navy....

Is the article author or the editorial is trying to be incendiary on purpose??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

