Tokyo's infection spike after Olympic postponement sparks questions

Before the Olympics were postponed, Japan looked like it had coronavirus infections contained, even as they spread in neighboring countries. Now that the games have been pushed to next year, Tokyo’s cases are spiking, and the city's governor is requesting that people stay home, even hinting at a possible lockdown.
The sudden rise in the number of virus cases in Tokyo and the government's strong actions immediately after the Olympic postponement have raised questions in parliament and among citizens about whether Japan understated the extent of the outbreak and delayed enforcement of social distancing measures while clinging to hopes that the games would start on July 24 as scheduled.
With the Olympics now off, many are voicing suspicion that the numbers are rising because Japan suddenly has no reason to hide them.
“In order to make an impression that the city was taking control of the coronavirus, Tokyo avoided making strict requests and made the number of patients look smaller," former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said in a tweet. “The coronavirus has spread while they waited. (For Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike) it was Olympics first, not Tokyo's residents.”
Experts have found a rise of untraceable cases mushrooming in Tokyo, Osaka and other urban areas — signs of an explosive increase in infections.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that Japan is now on the brink of a huge jump in cases as it becomes increasingly difficult to trace and keep clusters under control.
“Once infections overshoot, our strategy ... will instantly fall apart,” Abe warned. “Under the current situation, we are just barely holding up.” He said a state of emergency is not needed just yet, but that Japan could at any time face a situation as bad as in the United States or Europe.
There was less of a sense of urgency displayed recently when many people visited parks for cherry blossom viewing, and Abe was only hinting at an Olympic postponement. But in a phone call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach last Tuesday, Abe agreed to postpone the games until around the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A day later, Koike asked Tokyo residents to stay home weekends until mid-April, saying confirmed cases of the coronavirus had shot up to 41 in a day from 16 earlier in the week. On Saturday, Tokyo reported 63 new cases, another single-day record. Koike said that infections in Tokyo were on the brink of an explosive increase, and that stronger measures, including a lockdown, could be needed if the spread of the virus doesn't slow.
”Is this just a coincidence?" Maiko Tajima, an opposition lawmaker from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said during a parliamentary session last Wednesday, citing Tokyo's sudden spike.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said there is “absolutely no relationship” between the Olympic postponement and the number of confirmed cases. Abe cited experts as saying a big reason for the recent rise is the growing number of cases that can't be linked and a jump in infections from abroad. The prime minister told people to “be prepared for a long battle.”
A day after Koike's warning, Abe convened a new task force under a recently enacted special law that would allow him to declare a state of emergency in specific areas, including Tokyo.
Japan's strategy has been to focus on clusters and trace infection routes rather than testing everyone. A guideline issued Saturday still says that tests will be conducted per clinical doctors' advice. Experts set a high bar for testing eligibility, allowing them only for those linked to clusters or those with symptoms, because they fear massive testing will fill up beds that are needed for patients in severe need, and cause a collapse of medical systems.
From Feb. 18 to March 27, Japan tested about 50,000 people, a daily average of 1,270 — fewer than the national daily capacity of several thousand. There was only a slight increase in the number of tests in the past week. In Tokyo, fewer than 2% of those who sought advice on a government hotline had been tested, according to health ministry figures. South Korea, by contrast, had tested about 250,000 people by mid-March.
Abe denied allegations that Japan had manipulated the numbers by limiting tests, or combined COVID-19 deaths with other pneumonia fatalities. “I'm aware that some people suspect Japan is hiding the numbers, but I believe that's not true,” he said. “If there is a cover-up, it will show up in the number of deaths.” He said doctors told him that pneumonia patients with COVID-19 can be detected by CAT-scan or X-rays.
Many Japanese experts say testing is not for everyone and should be conducted selectively in an attempt to save hospital beds for those who really need them. “Tests are primarily for people who are suspected of having the virus, and should be based on clinical judgment by doctors,” said Shigeru Omi, a former World Health Organization public health expert who is on the government-commissioned panel.
Aki-Hiro Sato, a professor of information sciences at Yokohama City University, said in a recent report that Japan is now likely facing a second or third wave of the virus coming from Europe and the United States. Tokyo has about 430 cases, but Sato estimated an additional 1,000 might have been infected in Tokyo by late March if infections are accelerating at a pace similar to what's happening in other countries. Including asymptomatic or light infections, about 10,000 people might be infected, he said.
As of Sunday, Japan had 2,578 confirmed cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 64 deaths, according to the health ministry. About 1,000 have recovered.
Under the current law, COVID-19 is designated as an infectious disease and whoever tests positive is routinely hospitalized, but a new government guideline would allow a triage of patients, which would include self-quarantine at home.
Right now, Japan has 2,600 hospital beds designated for infectious disease treatment, including 118 in Tokyo, but about one-third of them are already occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to Satoshi Kutsuna of the Disease Control and Prevention Center. Citing the recent spike, Kutsuna said that an “overshooting of infections is just about to begin, unfortunately.”
Abe has said the government would secure 12,000 beds and 3,000 ventilators to prepare for a worst case scenario.
"We fear a situation where severe patients start dying when the medical system collapses, and we must prevent that situation," Kato, the health minister, said Sunday on a talk show on public broadcaster NHK.
Derek Grebe
"We fear a situation where severe patients start dying when the medical system collapses"...Kato, the health minister, said
1) Surely that should be "if", not "when"?
2) People are already dying. Japanese crony leadership at its best.
Okibum
This is not true.
As of yesterday, total tests performed 28,760 (source: https://covid19japan.com/)
As of March 27, according to MHLW, total tests performed 27,005 (source: https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/newpage_00032.html)
ListenTheTruth
Sparks questions? The flames have already given the international community the answers.
Kitchener Leslie
Surely the answer is to open all the schools.
Tora
And today, as if on cue, one by one, prefectural governors have been strongly urging their citizens to not go to Tokyo, Osaka or Nagoya areas unless absolutely necessary.
For those in Tokyo, and who have somewhere less hectic to get to, I would suggest leaving as soon as you can, before the coming mass exodus.
Lockdown is coming.
macv
very simple as usual officials lied
gaijinpapa
Every Japanese person I have spoken to recently thinks that the Japanese govt was hiding the true situation.
“Aki-Hiro Sato, a professor of information sciences at Yokohama City University, said in a recent report that Japan is now likely facing a second or third wave of the virus coming from Europe and the United States”
Okay, so the official line will probably be that Japan had the situation under control but the people from the US and Europe brought it in recently and finally Abe had to call for a lockdown. Perfect way to escape responsibility.
Paul14
So if things are so serious why are the schools reopening on Monday ? Is it serious or isn't it? This government is chaotic, i'll prepared and reactionary. Their poor judgement is encouraging worry and panic buying.
iwatejay
William77
So the day after they postponed their so precious olympics the Covid-19 magically appeared in Japan as well.
Are the Japanese people really so blind to still believe to theirs masters&rulers?
Heckleberry
Here in Australia, people are cottoning onto the fact that Japan may not be a trustworthy country, putting them in the same basket as China when it comes to transparency and trustworthiness.
The 'Japan brand' where people have previously associated Japan with efficiency, honesty and technological advancements is rapidly being tarnished by the likes of cover-up after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Takata airbag fiasco, and now the apparent denial and downplaying of COVID-19 in Japan.
gakinotsukai
The number of beds in Tokyo is absolutely crazy !!!!!!!!!!!
Tora
@Hekleberry
Agreed completely. The Japanese people have also been aware of this for years. It's all a facade.
The government here could not have got it more wrong if they tried. That was evident right from the handling of the diamond Princess. And, it just continues to go down hill.
I think this will be the straw that finally breaks the camels back.
Bungle
Right. Abe & Co are wearing their credibility around their ankles and unless they are seen to take responsibility and get a grip of the situation - and fast - this sorry episode will reflect badly upon Japan Inc.
tamanegi
Slightly off topic but it also makes you wonder about Tokyo's preparedness for a major earthquake. Those numbers regarding hospital beds look extremely low given the likelihood of even a moderate quake. I imagine Tokyo would have options to arrange field hospitals to cope with any disaster...or would they not?
Dan Lavender
JT failed to expose the lies..
most newspapers in Japan toe the line ...as in the abe shinzo line..
what a loada bs!
Tokyo-m
Libraries and community centers are closed, which is having a bad impact on older people who are being denied their usual chances to meet friends and stay active, but pachinko parlors, shopping malls, bars, restaurants, and offices all remain open for business as usual. Either this virus is dangerous, or it isn't. Which is it? Because, if it is dangerous, the government is endangering every one of us right now, and has been for a while.
TigersTokyoDome
Have to agree with Dan Lavender. JT toed the line. No independent reporting.
factchecker
Should not surprise anyone who was here during the Fukushima aftermath. Cover ups and concealment is what the J government (all levels, not just national) does.
Jeff Ko
I know some Japanese think this is a good fortune to weed out old and useless people. Your tatemae might protest but your honne would beg to differ
Wobot
Regardless of what the government says, this will forever go down in history as very suspicious... literally one day after postponing the games, one day!
Jeff Ko
failed would imply that JT at least tried lol
gogogo
No kidding? Every poster on this site has been saying the obvious.
nedotjp
The preferred method to stop the fatal spread among the most at risk, the aged. If they avoid death through contact infection at these locations they can be meet their friends and active later as survivors.
Yubaru
How much more of this asinine BS do we have to put up with! Just because someone tests positive for the virus does not automatically mean they will need hospitalization!
Would be nice if the talking head doctors that are supporting Abe's policies would make this distinction!
Luddite
The current job transfer rush will only spread the virus, as will students going to university after the holidays.
Chris Keller
This just doesn't make any sense. If you "fear" this situation, then why you are not doing anything to prevent it.
These numbers are the best case scenario, definitely NOT the worst.
marcelito
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said there is “absolutely no relationship” between the Olympic postponement and the number of confirmed cases."
Another textbook example of an Abe govt minister lying with a straight face despite the evidence overwhelmingly pointing in the opposite direction. LDP at their finest. How much longer will J public tolerate their BS?
Bjorn Tomention
It was so obvious from the outset, if you havent seen it coming you were either blind or ignorant, but most people have been expecting it and prepared accordingly.
Sad for the old people and those with health issues, please try to help them and prevent spread to them they are the most vunerable and will find it difficult to continue with daily life as this thing spirals out of control while abe and co all stay safe and isolated in their little world. Probably smoothered in luxury and surrounded with fluff and BS.
JonathanJo
Do what the govs of Europe are doing now. Prepare for thousands of new cases per day, construct temporary hospitals, protect health workers, close non-essential shops, the list goes on.
smithinjapan
Questions that were obvious BEFORE the delay, and were even more obvious AFTER the delay... you know, a week ago. Is that how long it takes for things here to kick in?
jansob1
Yep, it will be the fault of foreigners, not the Government. Abe acts as if he has no control over anything...this will be something that "just happened", and how sad for all the pension recipien---sorry, respected elders who died in such a completely surprising and unforeseeable and unavoidable disaster that no one could have expected.
Those darned foreigners just had to come and ruin everything.
smithinjapan
"Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said there is “absolutely no relationship” between the Olympic postponement and the number of confirmed cases."
Yeah, and he also said the handling of the Diamond Princess was perfect, a day before admitting they let 27 people disembark without testing, and then a few days before quietly admitting it was not perfect (and that it is everyone else's responsibility, but not Japan's).
"Abe cited experts as saying a big reason for the recent rise is the growing number of cases that can't be linked and a jump in infections from abroad."
Even if this obvious lie is true, he was willing to invite tens of THOUSANDS from abroad for tourism, and even more for the Olympics but weeks away. Hmmm... But since that is not the case, that it is now the community transmission they're lying about, it is quite obvious to everyone with a brain and no vested interests (with selective reasoning and hearing) that there was most definitely a connection between the delay of the Olympics and the spike in cases, even if they are only COUNTING the infected more adequately; they still have the worst testing of the world.
nakanoguy01
It's not that they will need it, it's becaus they will want it. even people with mild cases will think they need to be hospitalized.
and on top of that, every test that you do on someone that doesn't have it or is only mildly sick, wastes protective gear (face masks, rubber gloves, gowns, etc) and testing kits. in NYC and in different parts of america, they are rethinking the strategy of testing everyone since it is a tremendous waste of time and resources. they are now saying that if you think you are sick, then just assume you have the virus and self quarantine.
daito_hak
This is not true. There is a confusion here between the number of tests and the number people tested. That's not the same. The number above is the number of tests which is higher than the number of people tested (so far 28,760) because people are tested multiple times.
JapanToday spreading wrong figures is not helping this country to provide the correct informations which it has already great difficulties to do.