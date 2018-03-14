Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at their U.S.-Japan Security talks in Washington last year. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Tokyo farewells 'trustworthy' Tillerson; Seoul awaits seasoned Pompeo

2 Comments
By Linda Sieg and Hyonhee Shin
TOKYO/SEOUL

Japan's foreign minister said on Wednesday he personally regretted the departure of "frank, trustworthy" U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ahead of a proposed summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump fired Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea and other issues, replacing him with loyalist Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.

"He (Tillerson) was a frank, trustworthy counterpart and I thought we would deal with the North Korea issue together, so personally, I feel that this situation that has developed is unfortunate," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters in Tokyo.

"For sure, America holds the key, so I want to meet his successor as secretary of state soon and exchange views on North Korea and other matters," Kono said.

Critics expressed dismay at the decision to swap out top diplomats so soon before the unprecedented potential meeting between Kim and Trump, and worried that Pompeo would encourage Trump to be hawkish on North Korea.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha decided to go ahead with a planned trip to Washington to discuss North Korea despite Tillerson's departure, the ministry said in a text message. An official had earlier said she would cancel the visit.

Other South Korean officials, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that while Pompeo was known to have hardline views on North Korea, he was a seasoned politician and seemed to know how to compromise.

"We're aware that Pompeo was one of the strongest voices in the talk of military action and fed Trump related assessments, but things have since changed a lot," one senior official said, referring to upcoming inter-Korean talks and the prospect of a Kim-Trump summit. "So, we will see."

CHINA CONTACT CRUCIAL

Shares in Japanese defense equipment makers rose sharply on speculation that geopolitical tensions may rise after the firing of Tillerson and Pompeo's appointment. Ishikawa Seisakusho surged as much as 15%, while Howa Machinery jumped 11%.

Jia Qingguo, an expert on Chinese diplomacy at Peking University in Beijing, said China may see positive outcomes from the change when it comes to the U.S. position on the Belt and Road initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy initiative.

"Tillerson has at times been quite critical of China, including of Belt and Road," Jia said. "Trump is not as hawkish on China as many assume. He has tried to communicate and to cut a deal."

Coming from the CIA, Pompeo is more likely to see China as a threat but his views will probably soften, Jia said.

"Once you are in the secretary of state position, you need to be more pragmatic and take into account the huge stakes involved, so the impact will not be as big as some people expect."

Most important for China was that Pompeo makes contact with his Chinese counterparts to ensure a smooth meeting between Kim and Trump as soon as possible, said Ruan Zongze, a former Chinese diplomat now with the China Institute of International Studies, a think tank affiliated with the Foreign Ministry.

"Time is short. There are a lot things to do. Every day is very important," he said.

Pompeo is also known for his hawkish views on trade. He takes over as the chief U.S. diplomat as the United States is finalising the imposition of hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum that have upset a number of Asian trading partners.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Trump is not as hawkish on China as many assume.

From a military point of view, perhaps. But between $30 and $60 billion worth of US tariffs on Chinese goods are set to be announced within the next week or so (that's the amount calculated lost by American companies to Chinese industrial espionage and trade practices).

Hold on to your hats.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Now Tillerson can fly to NZ and live in that bunker he has prepared. Time to buckle up, everyone...

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

STEP up to Help Students Pass the Eiken English Proficiency Test

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo