Koike discharged from hospital; to resume work next week

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has been discharged from a hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said.

Koike will recuperate at home this week and resume work next week. She will carry out duties remotely for about two weeks, a Tokyo government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Koike did not have any illness and is recovering, the spokesperson said.

The governor was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday after she had been seen clearing her throat often in recent conferences.

Koike was hospitalized in June for about a week due to fatigue. She was busy preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and dealing with a fifth wave of coronavirus infections that brought the number of cases in the capital to more than 5,000 in August.

But there has recently been a significant fall in cases in Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan.

