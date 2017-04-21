Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike Photo: AP
politics

Koike named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People

2 Comments
NEW YORK

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike was named one of the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 by Time Magazine on Thursday along with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"In politics and in business, power is often exercised by men, while women must struggle to be heard. As the first female governor of Tokyo...Koike is a trailblazer and an example for Japanese women -- and women all around the world," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a brief article on Koike.

Hidalgo wrote that Koike has both ambition for Tokyo and an acute awareness of the challenges it faces, including combating climate change, supporting the new digital economy and making her city more sustainable and inclusive.

Also on the list were notables mostly from the worlds of government, business, and art and entertainment, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and the U.S. president's daughter Ivanka Trump.

© KYODO

Login to comment

hopefully the next PM. I do not really care about background or affiliation, just someone to snap all the crusty worthless half-dead ojisan's into shape would be nice..

1

That she is making the oyajis shake in their boots is great. All the deadwood gone when she's PM it would be a question if there would be anything left but a new positive accountable beginning for the country?

0

