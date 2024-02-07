Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Koike, Taipei mayor agree on urban governance cooperation

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an on Wednesday to exchange experiences and cooperate on urban governance, with their talks covering issues such as disaster prevention and climate change.

During her first official trip to Taiwan since assuming office in 2016, Koike told reporters after a closed-door meeting with the mayor that she addressed common issues affecting both cities, including declining birthrates and the hosting of international sporting events.

Next year, Tokyo is scheduled to host the Summer Deaflympics for deaf athletes, while Taipei will hold the World Masters Games, a multi-sport event open to senior participants.

"Through this opportunity, we can learn about the common issues between both sides. In the future, we can also share relevant information and help each other find solutions," Koike said.

Chiang said Koike's experience with urban governance is "very valuable" and provides a good opportunity for Taipei to learn from.

China expressed strong opposition to the governor's visit to Taipei, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying Beijing is against "official interaction of any form between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China."

The mainland, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory, has expressed concern to Japan and urged relevant parties to "avoid being taken advantage of" by "Taiwan independence" forces, Wang said.

Koike, who served as Japan's first female defense minister in 2007, arrived in Taipei after a trip to Australia to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tokyo's sister state agreement with New South Wales.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot 6 Word Video Contest

Share your storytelling and video talents in the GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on the theme of “Japan & Relationships” for a chance to win a total of ¥75,000 in awards!

Entry deadline is Feb 26th

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo