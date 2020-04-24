Tokyo governor asks residents to grocery shop only every 3 days

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Thursday requested residents limit the frequency of grocery shopping to every three days as part of steps to prevent supermarkets becoming too crowded amid the coronavirus epidemic.
While crowds in busy downtown areas have fallen after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's declaration of a state of emergency and government stay-at-home requests, concerns have been raised about an increase in the number of people in suburban shopping centers and supermarkets.
At the extraordinary press conference, Koike also stressed the need to partner with supermarket industry bodies to plan ways to reduce overcrowding.
The suggested measures include informing customers of the quietest times, limiting the number of shopping baskets, setting aside times for the elderly and disabled, suspending bonus-point campaigns for certain days and times, and alternating when shelves are restocked to prevent lines forming before opening.
Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura on Thursday said he will also request supermarket operators to set aside times for the elderly, with guidelines on limiting the number of shoppers to be finalized Friday.
Koike had earlier said the enforcement of stricter rules, such as spreading the flow of customers by using specific time slots and limiting the number of people from each household going to the shops, may be necessary.
But international political scientist Ruri Miura has questioned the necessity of Koike's latest request, saying she "lacked the imagination" to see its repercussions.
"In the latter half of March when the governor mentioned a lockdown, it resulted in panic buying at supermarkets and other stores. The governor has a lot of authority, so her words can create difficulties in running businesses and destroy the livelihood of people," Miura said.
The city was initially considering more specific measures such as different time slots for shopping. But businesses argued against this, saying it would be hard to do the same for all stores. The measures would also not be legally binding, making it difficult to make the public comply with such rules.
Koike also said at Thursday's press conference that the metropolitan government will pay an incentive to shopping centers which have initiated collective business suspensions across all stores.
Although the amount and other details are still to be finalized, the city plans to subsidize the cost of banners, flyers and other initiatives requesting people avoid close contact with each other.
Meanwhile, the stay-at-home requests will remain in effect over the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May.
Koike has additionally requested that companies implement a 12-day holiday during Golden Week, prevent their employees from going to the office and promote teleworking.
"This year it's not 'Golden Week' but 'stay at home week.' I want to ask (Tokyo) residents to refrain from nonessential travel, and especially to refrain from going to sightseeing spots in other prefectures," she said.
Tokyo will hold a campaign on the matter with the surrounding Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, she added.
Hakone Mayor Nobuo Yamaguchi at a press conference Thursday requested people not visit his town during the holidays, which usually sees around 120,000 people per day at this time of year.
"As a sightseeing spot it is heartbreaking, but we made this request in the hopes that the coronavirus will be contained as soon as possible," he said.
Shizuoka Gov Heita Kawakatsu the same day postponed the opening of two prefectural roads connecting the base of Mt. Fuji to its fifth station following the nationwide extension of the state of emergency declaration. The roads, which remain closed over winter, were originally scheduled to reopen on April 24.
Meanwhile, Tokyo has decided to close parking lots and playgrounds at city parks as part of measures to reduce crowding in public areas.
The operator of the cable car at Mt. Takao, a popular recreational and hiking spot on the outskirts of Tokyo, has also agreed to suspend its service from April 25 to May 6, Koike said.
Tokyo confirmed 134 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 3,572. It also reported six fatalities, including that of 63-year-old actress Kumiko Okae, taking the capital's death toll from the pneumonia-causing virus to 87.© KYODO
77 Comments
oldman_13
People need to do something during lockdowns. Staying at home is boring.
As long as people wear masks and social distance, who cares.
zatoizugoodo
Oldman_13, yeah, it's only a deadly virus. No big deal.
theFu
Every 3 days? How about every 3 weeks if logistics (vehicle) allow? Get delivery. Buy stuff you already eat and cook. Certainly people can shop/delivery for 1 week at home.
Cricky
If you only have a bar fridge pretty limited for foods.
Burning Bush
Fresh food, fresh air and daily fitness build a strong immunity.
I’m going for a brisk walk in the sunshine to buy some fresh apples, to do my part to fight the virus by staying healthy and reducing the strain on the hospital system.
Jacek Adamczyk
Deadly virus?
80 percent of people infected have no symptoms. People who are mostly older and or with preexisting illnesses, for them it may be deadly in some cases, but we are not talking about Ebola here...
As for the shopping restrictions, the obachans won't listen. They go as they please.
You can't even buy 強力粉 flour anywhere anymore. Went to 5 different shops and couldn't find a single one...
didou
When you make restaurants closing, that’s what happens. Ms Koike
And are you going yourself to the supermarket to know that and work from home Ms Koike ?
Toshihiro
In my case, the city government from where I live imposed an odd-even scheme for people who are allowed to go out and buy essentials. They odd-even scheme is based on the start of your last name. I hope the Japanese government makes a similar idea, you can't just make appeals to the people, you need to take concrete action
OnTheTrail
Get all of that ice cream at one time and store it in your double freezers.
since1981
In addition, don’t bring the whole family food shopping! Went to Costco to resupply. It was on a Thursday during non peak time, so I thought and kids running around without masks, moms chatting it up in the isles, dads, moms, kids off to the side on cellphones, it was a mad house. Hats off to Costco for wiping down carts before handing one off to a customer, one case of water, toilet per family, no over buying of essential items and the great staff working so that we can keep supplied with daily essentials. I also heard that 9am to 10 am is reserved for senior citizens to shop. Great idea.
Now I wish all supermarkets would permit maximum of two people per family. People are out trying to resupply their cupboards. Don’t need to pack these places with ill mannered kids at a time like this.
Yubaru
Right, it wouldnt be such a big problem if parents didnt take their whole families along with them when they go shopping too!
zichi
In our prefecture important items are disappearing, like bread flour and yeast which I had to now order from Amazon, 25 kg of flour and 250 grams of yeast which should make about 100 breads or about 100 days. The flour is same price has local super but better quality.
Burning Bush
A whole bunch of people normally eat at restaurants or work/school cafeterias but now they can’t. Of course they have to shop.
Are single mothers supposed to leave their kids at home alone when they go shopping?
What kind of advice is the government giving us here?
thelessdeceived
thelessdeceived
Bound to be some posh git with an even and odd hyphenated surname like Appleby-Bromwich.
Bruce Chatwin
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, a whopping 237 people were PCR tested in Tokyo on April 22. Only 167 were tested on April 21. 167 tests in a city of 14 million people.
With such meager testing, I fear that the government is going to be asking us to stay at home for a long time.
Kumagaijin
I live out in rural Saitama. Got my garden planted early. Taters, tomaters, cukes, onions, you name it. Still more space for more veggies.
Ken
The size of houses or rather *apaato/mansion** *here is too small to accommodate sizeable fridge and groceries.
Your fridge is in your bedroom,next to your uniito baasu which magically transforms into your living and dining/kitchen after folding up your futon.
Where do you store 3 days groceries?
bass4funk
They could do like in the States to cut down on crowding, they could limit the number of people coming in to 2-3 and set up a time for the elderly in the mornings, 65 and older first, that way they’re safe and don’t need to be around kids running around the stores touching and grabbing everything and after that go down the list, but the younger and healthier ones go last. If you plan it, enforce it and regulate its you can easily cut down the insane madness that will not stop no matter what the government calls for unless you take action and enforce new regulation guidelines. People need to eat, understandable, but if you want to tackle this virus, you can’t have crowds all over the stores and packed in this fashion, it just defeats the entire purpose of social distancing and combating the virus.
carp_boya
I’ve been saying this for weeks. Only one family member needs to go food shopping. It shouldn’t be treated as a family day out!
Alfie Noakes
Koike/Abe now attempting to shift responsibility for the virus onto the people.
The government is disintegrating, meaning there's no coherent leadership or coordination. Messages are confused and incoherent. Leadership is a pantomime. It's a total shambles.
zichi
The elderly might have a problem pulling a shopping cart with three days of groceries. We usually make two veg shops per week. Usually, best price days.
carp_boya
It’s the same in Canada, or at least in my hometown. Only seniors are allowed from I think 7-9am, and after that it’s only one member per family. Additionally, they’ve taped off a route up and down every aisle that every shopper must follow, grabbing what they need on the way. It’s pretty strict, but at least they’re trying to keep things safe.
bass4funk
It’s very easy to implement. You just need decisive leadership. If Japan wants to get ahead of this virus, they need to be aggressive, take aggressive actions and force people to follow certain guidelines or they just won’t and the few stores that have normal working hours will continue to be and remain cluster magnets.
Goodlucktoyou
Great idea, cram everybody on trains and buses
She doesn’t know that Japanese people don’t eat frozen, chemical and preservative laden, tasteless brown food.
Bugle Boy of Company B
COSTCO has dropped the ball. They limit your visitors to family if they are over 18 and only two, but for kids no limits on how many you can bring in.
Burning Bush
I notice that all the "talents" who comment on Tokyo-based Japanese TV variety shows seem to be ignoring Koike's Stay Home order.
As long as those teenagers with funny hairdos on TV openly defy Stay Home, I will too.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Ahhh, because everyone is clammering to be just like super successful USA. Gawd, how're the US' efforts working out?
spektral
We need a more self-sufficient society from now on...self-sufficient cities, etc...
what will happen if we become unable to produce or transport food from far-away places to the supermarket or what if supermarkets themselves become unable to operate for some reason...will we just cross our arms and starve to death? We have a lot of unused spaces in cities, why haven't we used them to grow some food for emergency periods? Why haven't we installed solar panels on most large buildings yet to supply electricity for emergencies as well? In such a disaster-prone country such as this one, it is a total no-brainer...Fill those parks with fruit-bearing trees and stop caring about who will eat the fruit, in the end we must all support each other in times of need, and believe me that does not mean giving money away, money is worthless when there is nothing to buy, no food to eat...
itsonlyrocknroll
Why are the media and press not grilling Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, into the failure to institute a comprehensive programme of testing, tracing, tracking?
If makes not an iota of difference if and when family choose to shop Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, or Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday!
The question is how many are carrying the Virus, that remain unaware.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike continues to preach, lecture, holding press conferences with little or no concrete proposals to actually contain the spread of this pandemic. It appears to be nothing more that a sideshow, motivated by political vanity
letsberealistic
'Stay home, save lives'
Hmm, is Koike a Jacinda Adern fan? A pretty good role model right now.
segmentfault
This is why the disappear. Because people buy 25kg of flour to make bread for 100 days...
n1k1
Hope there are amazon (fresh) employees reading this . This is a good chance to try and help japan buy more k-trucks and hire everyone that may have lost his job.
iraira
Lemming much?
Yubaru
Dont know much about Japan do you? I would be highly surprised if there is even ONE by that name here who is Japanese!
Oh this is rich, how about they DONT copy the US and all the idiots that are protesting about having to stay home!
TrevorPeace
@bass4funk, I seldom give you a thumbs-up, but what you wrote is exactly what's been happening in Victoria, BC, for the past six weeks. And we all get along! Go figure!
Wallace Fred
This was the plan all along. The buck clearly doesn't stop with them. Japanese folk need to be more proactive. This pandemic has shown just how much out of touch the one party monopoly is. Time for some real changes.
Mr Kipling
Shop only every three days?
How am I supposed to carry 18 cans of beer?
And snacks?
Christopher Pelham
Here in NYC, the number of shoppers allowed inside is limited and a queue is set up and monitored outside. Six-feet social distancing is enforced in the queue and, as much as possible, inside the grocery stores as well. It seems to work pretty well.
It is not necessary to eat fresh fish or meat every day and other items keep long enough that one can eat a healthy enough diet without shopping more than twice a week.
It’s unbelievable that a politician would say that forgoing one holiday of sightseeing is a tragedy. Thousands of people dying is a tragedy. Looking out for one’s neighbors is an honor.
anon99999
I think they should also ask pole to visit the izakayas and Pachinko parlours ( still open see other story) every 3 days as well. Why do they discriminate against people buying food!
Tokyo-Engr
This is common sense. Risk is a function of frequency of exposure, probability, and severity. This will reduce the frequency of exposure.
Singapore reported 1,037 new cases yesterday. They are now putting their "circuit breaker" into place and I received an e-mail from a client there that they are not even accepting deliveries of any items to their factories.
It is not not legal to be outdoors in Singapore without a mask (to reduce the risk of transmission from infected people.
On the other hand, Singapore who has a very good track record of reporting and also correctly documenting deaths is reporting 9 deaths of over 10,000 cases which would result in a 0.1% case mortality rate. We have to keep in mind that Singapore has ultra modern hospitals which are well staffed.
We do not normally eat anything from a can and rarely from a box (except for pasta, etc.) but we have quite a stash now as we have been trying to minimize trips to stores for over a month now.
OssanAmerica
Whie I can appreciate the intent and purpose of this "once every 3 days" suggestion, in a realistic sense I don't think it will work very easily. Apart from the storage capacity issue, for many people the days they get out for an "essential" activity is the only time they have to really move their bodies and get some sunshine and build up some vitamin D. Shopping every day may be an unecessary risk so once every two days ought to work.
Many, if not most, of supermarkets in Japan are doing the same thing with distance markers at the register and plastic sheeting separating the cashier from the customer. I haven't heard of limiting customer numbers though.
lesenfant
I feel the shopping culture here in Tokyo is mostly day to day for groceries. I bought a weeks worth of stuff for myself yesterday, about 7000 yen. When those other shoppers near me where spending under 1000 yen.
BUY MORE!! Less trips out!!
Weasel
Great - just promote panic buying, telling folks they have to wait three days to buy more junk. Quit attempting to use logic by one, to solve illogical thinking by the masses.
Frederick Shapiro
I live both in Tokyo (Hiro-o) and Manhattan, New York. You must limit your movements, wear a face mask and wash your hands as often as possible! COVID-19 is a killer being lazy, not listening to the science and medical, experts makes you a perfect target! This is not a game, this is not a joke people are dying and if you feel it is boring or losing your are losing your freedoms. The alternative may be deadly! Some of the posts I have read or just wrong and may have dire consequences! Try to just get through it, the alternative may be a small box!
cleo
It would be a bind to have to go shopping every three days.
The Coop delivers once a week, that takes care of basic items - dairy, eggs, flour, some fruit & veg, some sweets & odds'n'ends.
The tofu man comes round in his van once a week, that takes care of soya-based products (important if you're vegetarian)
Every couple of months or so we drive over to the local import store to stock up on pasta, booze, tinned goods and dry goods.
That leaves a weekly trip for fresh fruit & veg and anything else we might need.
Got better things to do with my time than push a cart round a crowded supermarket.
fillmore2
this is why it's called pandemic, looks at the contradicting comments above,
if you don't have capability of mass testing and national tracking system, stay home is only way to go,
if you continue to go outside, your chances of infection increases, comprendo !
some of you have some good comments on deliveries, sure, I use the grocery deliveries as much as possible
you want to take a walk, walk around your neighborhood with a mask on. any mask,
AustPaul
This needn’t be a directive from the governor, supermarkets should show some initiative and limit numbers in store and introduce set shopping times for the elderly/disabled etc.
blue in green
This is what I've already been doing, do I get a gold star ?
savethegaijin
This is what I've been doing. It's surprisingly not easy... we have a regular sized refrigerator but I do now regret not getting one of the XL ones. I try to do 3 days of groceries and one day of either free for all eating during the day or like Uber Eats. With 3 meals a day, snacks, drinks, etc. it gets pretty darn heavy. Who knows why, but MIL (in laws live in an attached house to ours) gets really embarrassed when I order delivery food/amazon. I order what I can from Amazon, but ordering out food really gets to her. Yeah, it's not healthy, I get it... but after cooking 20 meals a week for 3 people, sometimes I just don't feel like it. I don't know why she cares that maybe one rogue elderly neighbor might silently judge us for ordering food. It's not like we're the only people in the world that order food occasionally. Rant over uhg
Bjorn Tomention
Close the pachinko , or shame them, Name n Shame them isnt it what they said they were going to do, Social pressure on those who do not comply with the request to comply with the stay home close up shop request !
If you can only shop once every three days and have a family but only one member can go shopping how will that one person carry all the goods home?
The fridge isnt big enough when you get home anyway, one ice cream and frozen pizza the freezer is full, there is no logic to the authorities suggestions.
But then why would there be, they have never lived in real conditions, in the real world, with real peoples daily problems so have absolutely no FN clue about real life at all.
These morons making thse choices and decisions on your daily life are the same morons who screwed this whole thing up in the first place. Abe , Aso , Koike and associates.
Matej
I go once a week for weekly shopping...enough and makes sense.Going alone family members staying at home.
itsonlyrocknroll
There has logistical methodology that “testing sites” could be set up in the vicinity of supermarkets.
It is a question of quantifying population density to each location and structure in an appointment regime to stagger arrivals and departures to maintain social distancing.
Shop and test or vice versa.
kohakuebisu
Beer machines must be reintroduced! The ones with the 1 liter and 2 liter cans!
Blacklabel
Yeah I remember those 1L cans of Asahi with the handle. I think they were like 350 yen back in the day?
Maybe something good to come from this will be more contactless type shopping available where you can buy things 24x7 without interacting with people or being surrounded by shoppers.
Bruce Chatwin
I believe Osaka is beginning to name and shame.
I am no fan of the mayor or the governor of Osaka both of whom are right-wing populists, but the governor seems to be doing a better job than many on the COVID response
stormcrow
Gov. Koike's one sharp lady. She should be running the country.
rgcivilian1
If people gather every 3 days to shop it will be a massive gathering, what's the point?
Tom
If hey refuse to do massive testing then I refuse and have the legal right to ignore stupid rules especially if Pachinko places are open. That is so wrong.
smithinjapan
"Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Thursday requested residents limit the frequency of grocery shopping to every three days as part of steps to prevent supermarkets becoming too crowded amid the coronavirus epidemic."
Request denied. As long as the words "request", "suggest", or even "plead with" replace the words "order", people aren't going to do it, no matter how much English you put in the signs.
Bruce Chatwin
She's just the latest incarnation of the odious Shintaro Ishihara. She's sharp in the same way as Trump; she has a kind of reptilian cunning, and nothing more.
PTownsend
And the giant whisky bottles!
Pukey2
rgcivilian1:
The idea is that only one-third of the shoppers go on Monday, another on Tuesday, and the remaining third on Wednesday, and the cycle repeats. So the number of shoppers at any one time is cut by 66%.
drlucifer
It is not a one size fits all, the shopping needs and frequency of a family of 5 is completely different from that of a family of 3.
Not easy as some here and Koike think.
smithinjapan
But if people are asked to only shop every three days, instead of every single day for one day's meals, all the old people will take full-sized suitcases instead of simply their overnight bags.
Paul Laimal-Convoy
Jacek Adamczyk wrote:
"Deadly virus?"
-
Jacek Adamczyk wrote:
"80 percent of people infected have NO symptoms..."
Jacek Adamczyk wrote:
"People who are mostly older and/or with preexisting illnesses, for them it may be deadly in some cases..."
Jacek Adamczyk wrote:
"...but we are not talking about Ebola here..."
Citizen2012
If you ask the population to go to supermarket every 3 days all together instead of spreading the flow on 7 days, you will certainly just do the opposite of what you want to achieve, just saying...instead use your age, and spread the population based on the last digit of your age ^^
longtimenosee
I'm so disappointed to still hear this argument. We don't know the number of asymptomatic cases, it could be higher or lower. But it is still fatal for 1% of people under 30 who present symptoms. So if it's really 80%, and it hits a school, you're still going to lose some kids.
What really gets me is that, including me, a lot of people of my generation (X), have had bouts with conditions like autoimmune disease, diabetes, cancer, kidney problems, etc. This eugenic-based argument that writes off people who have suffered illnesses as already dead is abhorrent. I implore you to re-think your position, as it might be life or death for some of us and we sure don'r want the latter for your convenience.
Bruce Chatwin
@Paul Laimal-Convoy
All great points.
Citizen2012
This fatal for 1% has been heard so many times however all the current numbers and data are showing totally different figures : https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
runner3
I now only go every 2 weeks for grocery shopping.
Chip Star
But things like this will cripple the economy. It sounds like an argument the Dems are making in the US because they want the economy to tank just to spite President Donald J. Trump.
Chip Star
The distance markers are only 1 meter, not 2.
This hasn’t started happening yet.
expat
Virtually everything you buy has been packaged and on the shelf for weeks; even most eggs, meat, fish, veg and fruit were either picked, packed, frozen or shipped weeks ago. Thinking something is fresh because you just bought it is irrational. Likewise, "best by" dates are set by packagers and are only a guesstimate as to actual shelf life. Invalid CSRFx2
Blacklabel
which is relevant to the Tokyo governor's idea for grocery shopping in Tokyo in what way? Does Trump own Tokyu Store or something?
Raw Beer
If she is so concerned with people staying home, and doesn't think it is such an inconvenience, why doesn't she give it a try. She can have her meetings and press briefings online from home...
Chip Star
Locking down the economy is a silly idea. This pandemic isn’t even as bad as the flu. Let those that want to work or shop do so!
Only liberals want to control people and force them to stay home when there is little to no need.