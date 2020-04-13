Koike takes tougher stance than Abe on coronavirus

With blunt warnings, flip-charts and daily online briefings, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has been delivering a tough message to the Japanese capital's residents and shops: stay home and shut down to avert an explosive outbreak of the coronavirus.
Koike, 67, was once floated as a future prime minister. And her no-nonsense approach to the pathogen's threat highlights what critics say is a timid, sluggish response by her longtime rival, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan had 7,411 cases of infection and 138 deaths from the virus as of Monday, public broadcaster NHK said, with more than 2,000 cases in Tokyo, a sharp rise from late March.
"I think Koike is right and people should support her," said Tokyo housewife Mikiko Fujii. "Isn't there anyone with the guts to tell Abe he's wrong?"
Sixty-four percent disapproved of Abe's handling of the virus outbreak in a survey by Sankei newspaper and Fuji News Network released on Monday, up 25.1 points from a late March poll.
Koike's sterner stance has also pushed other governors to call on businesses to close despite the central government's urging them to wait, a rare move in a country where national politicians typically rule the roost.
"It is rare for governors to resist national government orders," said Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Tokyo's Sophia University. "It shows how incompetent and mistrusted the national government is at this time."
Abe declared a state of emergency last Tuesday.
The step gave legal authority to governors in Tokyo and six other potential hotspot prefectures to ask people to stay home and businesses to close, although there are no penalties for non-compliance.
But a feud over the scope and timing of business shutdowns kept Koike from making her requests during what the Nikkei financial daily called a "72-hour vacuum", as Abe sought to limit the pandemic's economic fallout.
FRUSTRATED GOVERNOR
"I thought governors would get authority akin to a CEO but... I feel more like a middle manager," Koike said after winning a battle to ask pachinko parlors to close but bowing to pressure to keep barbershops and home-furnishing centers open.
Abe has stressed the need to avoid going out and urged businesses to allow telework, aiming at an 80% reduction in person-to-person contact.
But his government has been reluctant to push for broad business closures for fear of further damage to an economy that was already on the verge of recession before the outbreak. Many businesses have called for direct compensation for lost revenue if they close, a cost that the government is wary of shouldering.
While crowds have shrunk, many people are still out and about. Population in Shinjuku in central Tokyo was down about 33% last Friday compared to Tuesday before the emergency was declared, according to data published by the government.
"Either you have a health emergency, or you don't. If you do, you don't take half-baked steps," said Jesper Koll, chief executive of asset manager WisdomTree Japan and veteran Japan analyst. "Where Koike stands out is she is giving people what they want - strong leadership that exudes confidence."
A former TV announcer with well-honed communication skills, Koike warned in late March that Tokyo could face a Western-style "lockdown" and called for an early state of emergency.
Koike was Japan's first female defense minister and the first woman to run, albeit unsuccessfully, for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. She shares some conservative views with Abe, such as a desire to revise the pacifist constitution.
She echoed Abe's reluctance to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until the virus outbreak made delay inescapable.
But she has also clashed with Abe.
She bolted from the LDP in 2016 to make a successful bid to become Tokyo governor, and a year later formed an upstart party in hopes - quickly dashed - of ousting the LDP from power.
Still, the LDP is not expected to challenge her reelection as governor in July.
"It's true she is popular as governor," said one LDP source.
Mirai Hayashi
It's like Cuomo vs. Trump. Koike is giving daily online briefings (even in English once a week) and doing a pretty good job by showing the leadership that Abe isn't.
CaptDingleheimer
Abe has been having a tough time since Trump has been too busy to take his phone calls.
Despite leaving Trump multiple "OMG what do I do now?" voicemails, Abe still hasn't heard back yet, and as he is incapable of really making an executive decision himself, not much is getting done.
oldman_13
Koike for Prime Minister
mu-da
In the meanwhile, to give us assurance, PM Abe is playing with his dog.
since1981
Koike san, please run for Prime Minister. We need a leader that stands by its people. Not one that shows everyone that he has money to support daily life, a nice home, can drink tea, read a book, pet a dog, and use a TV remote.
William77
Honestelly I don’t like Koike as well,and I frankly can’t understand some of the expats that support her.
She’s not so different from Abe after all,do you guys know that she’s also a member of the Nippon Kaigi and she has a very right wing revisionist agenda like the actual PM?
Sorry but she’s as bad as him.
Burning Bush
So she's more controlling, dominating and power hungry.
I'm not surprised.
Yubaru
Pounding my head on the wall once again! She can not "run" for PM! There is no Prime Ministerial election in Japan! Should there be, YES, is there NO!
Yes, I think she would be great too! But she can't just join up and suddenly get picked!
Which ever party controls the lower house after any given election chooses the PM.
Think about that! THINK!, Koike pissed off the LDP by running, even when they put up a different candidate instead of her, it wasnt her "chance" and some other LDP butt, was "in-line" before her.
She is not LDP, hence, in the current climate here, she will NEVER (sadly) be PM!
Capuchin
It's hard to see this as little more than political posturing and opportunism. She was also calling for the olympics to be held until very recently. Now opinion polls have swung towards favouring stricter measures she's changed her tune.
She's a political rival to Abe but an ideological bedfellow.
I guess even if the motivation is a little dubious I hope the more proactive approach helps save peoples lives in Tokyo.
rainyday
While I appreciate the leadership she us showing as governor, I also agree with this. The national party she created to run in the last national election would have been a disaster if elected, and it was largely her direction of it that alienated other opposition parties and allowed Abe to skate to another win.
Good governor, but she would be a horrible PM.
Pukey2
Is there an election coming up?