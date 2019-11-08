Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Tokyo gubernatorial election likely to be on July 5, 2020

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo gubernatorial election is likely to be held on July 5, just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Election Administration Commission, the election must take place within 30 days after the expiration of the incumbent governor’s term. Current Gov Yuriko Koike’s term of office comes to an end on July 30 next year.

However, as the Tokyo Olympic Games begin on July 24, there was some concern that gymnasiums to be used as polling stations and enough staff would be difficult to gather for each municipality, Fuji TV reported. Sources say campaigning is likely to begin on June 18 and polling will take place on Sunday July 5.

The Election Administration Commission is set to make an official decision during a meeting next Wednesday.

Koike has indicated her desire to run for re-election, while the Federation of Tokyo Metropolitan Liberal Democratic Party branches is also deciding on a candidate to support.

I know this will get deleted, but why refer to it as a 'gubernatorial' election - not all of your readers understand the term since we're not all Americans... I had to Google it for example:

relating to a governor, particularly that of a state in the US.

"a gubernatorial election"

Please consider your global readership.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

