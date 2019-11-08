Tokyo gubernatorial election likely to be on July 5, 2020

The Tokyo gubernatorial election is likely to be held on July 5, just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Election Administration Commission, the election must take place within 30 days after the expiration of the incumbent governor’s term. Current Gov Yuriko Koike’s term of office comes to an end on July 30 next year.

However, as the Tokyo Olympic Games begin on July 24, there was some concern that gymnasiums to be used as polling stations and enough staff would be difficult to gather for each municipality, Fuji TV reported. Sources say campaigning is likely to begin on June 18 and polling will take place on Sunday July 5.

The Election Administration Commission is set to make an official decision during a meeting next Wednesday.

Koike has indicated her desire to run for re-election, while the Federation of Tokyo Metropolitan Liberal Democratic Party branches is also deciding on a candidate to support.

