Tokyo Olympics not to observe moment of silence for A-bomb victims

Athletes and officials participating in the Tokyo Olympics will not be asked to observe a moment of silence on the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the games organizing committee said Sunday.
The Hiroshima city government and an advocacy group for "hibakusha," or survivors of the 1945 attack by the United States, had called on the International Olympic Committee to organize a moment of remembrance at 8:15 a.m. on Aug 6, the exact time the bomb dropped.
According to the IOC, the closing ceremony on Aug 8 will include a segment looking back on tragic events in history and lives lost.
People who were killed in Hiroshima can be remembered there, an official at the organizing committee said, while adding that the segment will not target victims of any single incident.
The Hiroshima city government had sent a written request to IOC President Thomas Bach to ask athletes and staff to observe a moment of silence and participate in an annual ceremony marking the bombing "in spirit."
Bach visited the city on July 16, a week before the opening of the Olympics, and called for global solidarity in building a more peaceful future.
His one-day trip coincided with the starting day of an Olympic truce, an idea dating back to ancient Greece and restored by the United Nations in 1993, which seeks a worldwide cease-fire during the games.
According to a Hiroshima official, the IOC has not responded to the city's request for the 76th anniversary day.
The Hiroshima branch of the Japan Confederation of A- and H- Bomb Sufferers Organizations had also sent Bach a similar request, while a petition on Change.org by former mayor Tadatoshi Akiba has more than 16,000 supporters for the idea of observing a minute of silence on Friday at 8:15 a.m. with participants of the games.
"I wanted them to take just a bit of time. What did Mr. Bach visit Hiroshima for? We feel betrayed," said Toshiyuki Mimaki, 79, acting chair of the branch of the confederation, also known as Nihon Hidankyo.© KYODO
u_s__reamer
The bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were undoubtedly war crimes, but a moment of silence at the Olympics would only open that old can of worms, the optics of a one-sided gesture without a moment to also reflect on the millions of victims of Japanese military aggression in Asia. The decision of the IOC not to go there is wise.
Cogito Ergo Sum
A supposedly covert way of emotional blackmail, They came for the Olympics but must be endure scenes of A-bomb " history",
OssanAmerica
Should be remembered and victims memorialized. But the Olympics should not be drawn into it. Wise choice.
William Bjornson
Attaboys!! IOC! Demonstrate your Corporate psychopathy by ignoring an event which gave to the World a global paranoia unrivaled in Human history! If there is ANY event which should be mourned universally by Humanity, it is the Dawn of Nuclear War and to ignore it puts us all in danger of repeating it. WASUREINAI!!!
Kentarogaijin
True..
Any coward aggression by a military body against defenseless civilians regardless of ideology, country or side is a war crime..
If they want war, kill armies and politiciasn each other, but leave the people in peace, don't touch civilians, lousy cowards..
Commodore Perry
This is exactly where victims of the Japanese government involvement in WWII should be remembered.
This small group, citizens of one of the main hostile nations in that war, should get no more focus than the millions and millions of people killed during that war. Death by an atomic bomb or death by a bullet or bayonet--there is no difference, because the result is the same--death.
Unless of course the focus is on the victims from the countries that were not the aggressors., invaders, colonizers.
Those innocent deaths should be treated differently..