People queue outside the Japanese embassy in Moscow
The Japanese embassy in Moscow Image: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
politics

Tokyo protests after Russia bars 30 Japanese individuals in response to Ukraine sanctions

TOKYO

Japan decried as "absolutely unacceptable" on Wednesday Russia's extension of an entry ban to 30 more citizens, among them a foreign ministry spokesperson, after Tokyo's sanctions over Moscow's nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.

Following similar moves by Western nations, Japan had placed additional sanctions on Russian companies, individuals and other entities in September, while lowering its cap on Russian seaborne crude.

Russia's foreign ministry issued on Tuesday a list of Japanese added to those facing "indefinite" prohibition. The new names included the spokesperson, Toshihiro Kitamura, as well as journalists and academics.

Japan has protested against the "regrettable" move, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a briefing on Wednesday, adding that people-to-people exchanges between the two countries remain important.

He accused Moscow of shifting the blame for its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has taken similar measures against Japanese officials and civilians in retaliation for sanctions.

Japan, however, continues to import energy from the far-eastern Russian island of Sakhalin, despite calls by the United States for allies to sever ties to pressure Moscow.

Asked how Britain's ban on insurance for Russian gas shipping would affect energy from Sakhalin and whether Tokyo would increase sanctions on Moscow, Kihara declined to comment.

Japan will take appropriate steps to achieve peace in Ukraine while securing its national interests, he added.

This seems to imply that there are people who actually want to go to Russia. An inherently suspicious premise.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Some dude

Today 04:45 pm JST

Hahahaha I think that's it for the day

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yeah, can only assume they are being forced to go there for work.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Tensions remain high, as Tokyo calls Ukraine an invasion, while many millions of Russian speaking former Ukrainians, now legal Russian citizens, call it protection from Kiev genocide that started back in 2014...

Hopefully, now global proxy war in Ukraine ends soon, so world can achieve peace needed for any real prosperity

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Revision of history is always a failure.

 Kiev genocide

There has never been genocide.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump has gotten bored with it all.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Dood, pretending there's an iota of daylight between how Russia and the UK is run now is willful ignorance - digital IDs, check… jailed for a Facebook post, check… warrantless snooping on your phone, check… "non-crime hate incidents" logged by coppers, check… frozen bank accounts for wrongthink, check… two-tier policing where riots get a wink and prayers get cuffs, check. Same playbook, different accents.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Following similar moves by Western nations, Japan had placed additional sanctions on Russian companies, individuals and other entities in September

So after placing more sanctions on Russia a few weeks ago, Tokyo now pretends to be surprised by a Moscow's response and finds it " unacceptable ". Ok then.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

