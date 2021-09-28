Tokyo protests S Korean court order to sell assets for WWII compensation

A South Korean court has issued an unprecedented order for assets seized from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to be sold to compensate World War II forced laborers, prompting Tokyo to protest on Tuesday.
Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and U.S. allies, but their relationship has been strained for decades over Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.
Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labor by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.
On Monday, the Daejeon District Court ruled that two patents and two trademarks held by Mitsubishi Heavy should be sold to compensate two female Korean plaintiffs in their 90s, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.
The proceeds are expected to raise enough to pay each victim around 209 million won (U.S.$176,700) in compensation and interest, it said.
It is the first time a South Korean court has ordered the liquidation of Japanese corporate assets in a damages suit filed by World War II forced laborers, Yonhap added.
Tokyo government spokesman Katsunobu Kato described the South Korean court's ruling as a "clear violation of international law".
"The Japanese side strongly requested the South Korean side last night in Seoul and this morning in Tokyo to take appropriate measures immediately," he added.
The 1965 treaty which saw Seoul and Tokyo restore diplomatic ties included a reparation package of about $800 million in grants and cheap loans and stated that claims between the countries and their citizens were "settled completely and finally".
Tokyo insists that extinguished the victims' right to sue.
"The relevant company will immediately appeal" the Korean verdict, Kato said.© 2021 AFP
Good for Japan.
This is an outrageous and biased decision against Mitsubishi that has been made purely for political reasons, to capitalize on the general hatred of Japan by Koreans.
Dismiss the South Korean ambassador, and recall all Japanese diplomats from SK. Until the gov't reverses the ruling, no more diplomatic relations between Japan and SK please.
Due to the Japanese political 'elite's' slavish deference to the American occupation regime, even Japan's much smaller neighbors treat it with contempt.
Japan has repeatedly apologized and paid for its war crimes, yet South Korea denies that it paid and indoctrinates its children to hate Japan.
Just two years ago, people were refusing to refuel Japanese cars, harassing a US official for having a moustache similar to a Japanese general's, and trying to break into the Japanese embassy. The government threatened to scrap GSOMIA and lied about consulting the US. Its children drew pictures of Japan being nuked, and a district tried to make it mandatory to put stickers in classrooms that say “This device was made by a war criminal”. My classmates spit on me in high school for wanting to study in Japan. My own parents constantly reminded me what Japan did as if it happened yesterday instead of seventy years ago.
The self-victimization and self-righteousness make me ashamed to be Korean.
A lot of Korean companies operating in Japan might find themselves subject to tax audits and other inspections and may encounter difficulties obtaining and renewing work visas.
Japan should just build a Mitsubishi missile both north n south josan will behave then words wont help here they have used salami slicing tactic with japan for a long time time to let them know the whole free aid receiving era if gone now
If Japan had a reasonable relationship with Russia and China, S Korea wouldn't dare such provocative actions. As is, why wouldn't S Korea do that? This is capitalism. If S Korea can steal from Japan and not face any consequences, it's only logical S Korea do that.