Tokyo to call governor election on July 7 with incumbent Koike in focus

Tokyo will hold its gubernatorial election on July 7, 2024, the capital's election commission said Wednesday, with a focus on whether the incumbent, Yuriko Koike, will seek her third term.

The Tokyo gubernatorial race would be one of the biggest political events in Japan in 2024 unless Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, dissolves the House of Representatives for a snap election next year.

Koike, a former LDP lawmaker who was the first Japanese female defense minister, ran as an independent candidate and overwhelmingly won re-election in the previous gubernatorial race in 2020, which was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo election has drawn public attention as many celebrities such as Shintaro Ishihara, Japan's foremost nationalist who died in early 2022, and Antonio Inoki, a late professional wrestler-turned-politician, ran in the past.

While Koike, 71, has not made her intention clear, she is widely expected to run in the race, with some political parties possibly accelerating their efforts to select candidates against the incumbent, who was first elected in 2016.

The Tokyo metropolitan government's election administration commission said official campaigning for the governor's race will begin on June 20 next year.

