Tokyo urges Seoul not to erect wartime forced labor statues

Japan will step up its efforts to urge South Korea not to install statues symbolizing forced Korean laborers during Japan's colonial rule in front of Japanese diplomatic missions, government sources said Wednesday.

The policy is in response to a South Korean civic group's plan to erect such statues in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and the Japanese Consulate General in Busan in commemoration of Koreans forced into labor for Japan during its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul "needs to abide by international regulations that oblige the protection of the dignity of diplomatic representative offices," said a Foreign Ministry source, adding that Tokyo will seek Seoul's consent in the matter.

Tokyo believes the installation of such statues in front of the Japanese diplomatic missions would deal a further blow to bilateral relations, which have already been strained over the erection of statues of a girl symbolizing Korean women forced into Japan's wartime military brothels.

Tokyo also plans to continue demanding the relocation of the statues set up in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and the Japanese Consulate General in Busan, by saying they violate the terms of the Vienna Convention, which requires the host state to prevent any disturbance of the peace at a diplomatic mission or impairment of its dignity.

A senior official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that if a statue symbolizing forced Korean laborers is installed, "It would obviously be an act that does not reflect the spirit of the convention."

"If the South Korean government fails to take action, it would mean that it has abandoned its international responsibility," the official said.

In 2015, Japan and South Korea reached a bilateral accord to "finally and irreversibly" settle the issue of the so-called comfort women. Following the agreement, Japan provided 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) to a South Korean foundation set up to support those women.

Tokyo maintains all compensation claims were "settled completely and finally" under an agreement attached to the 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between Japan and South Korea.

