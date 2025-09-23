 Japan Today
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun meet in New York
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, meets Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. Image: Reuters/Bing Guan
Top diplomats from U.S., South Korea, Japan voice concern on Taiwan Strait

NEW YORK

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan and the United States have expressed concern about increasingly frequent destabilizing activities around Taiwan in a joint statement issued after their meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi met in New York on Monday and also discussed the three countries' continued commitment to ending North Korea's nuclear program, their joint statement said.

The three also expressed strong opposition to "unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea and attempts to enforce such claims, the statement said.

The statement did not specifically mention China, but comes amid simmering tension between Beijing and Washington and its allies over the disputed South China Sea.

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the expression of concern.

Taiwan will cooperate with the United States, Japan, South Korea and other like-minded partners to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific, ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei told reporters in Taipei.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, overlapping the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Unresolved disputes have festered for years over ownership of various islands and features.


China, which views the democratically-governed island as its own territory, has stepped up its military activities nearby, including staging war games. Taiwan's government rejects China's territorial claims.

