Top diplomats of Japan, U.S., S Korea agree to boost cooperation

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, in New York, on Monday.

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Monday agreed to step up trilateral cooperation in dealing with any provocation by North Korea as well as other challenges facing the international community.

"We would like to further strengthen our coordination in dealing with North Korea and in a wide range of fields," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said as she met with her U.S. and South Korean counterparts in New York.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae Yul said this year's second meeting between the three countries reflects their determination to work closely on global issues, noting that they all sit together on the U.N. Security Council for the first time in 27 years.

About a month ago, the leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea marked one year since their summit at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David.

The summit, which officials say has inaugurated a new era of trilateral ties, produced numerous initiatives for the years to come and widened the realm of their cooperation beyond traditional defense matters.

It was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, who played an active role in restoring diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea after years of tensions over wartime issues.

As with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also withdrew this summer from his bid to stay in power, deciding not to run in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election, set to be held on Friday.

At the outset of Monday's meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored that the three countries have "worked very hard to institutionalize" the trilateral framework.

Despite upcoming political transitions in both the United States and Japan, Blinken said the three-way ties will continue to be "vital."

"I think as we go forward in the future, those who follow us will be grateful for the work that we've done to create this strong foundation of cooperation," he said.

