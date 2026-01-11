Foreign Minister Motegi urges 'robust' implementation of Gaza peace plan

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi greets a child at the Palestinian Al-Karama Center for rehabilitation of the disabled and family guidance, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jalazone, on Sunday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday visited Israel and urged the Middle Eastern nation to steadily implement a U.S.-brokered peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while affirming Japan's willingness to play a role in achieving the goal.

In talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Motegi emphasized that the "robust" implementation of the Gaza peace plan is crucial for improving the situation and urged Israel to "take appropriate responses" to ensure humanitarian assistance is provided in Gaza, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

After more than two years of war, a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip between Israeli and Hamas forces took effect in October last year under the first phase of the peace deal led by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Israel has continued its attacks, although not at the same intensity as seen before the cease-fire.

Motegi met his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar earlier in the day and expressed "deep concern" over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, while making clear that Hamas should disarm in line with the peace plan, according to his ministry.

At the same time, he said Japan is committed to "playing a proactive role in improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and in engaging in the quick recovery and reconstruction," in the region, the ministry said.

The top Japanese diplomat also criticized Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank, saying they violate international law, and expressed strong concerns over their expansion and the increase in related settler violence.

Israel should "immediately cease any unilateral actions that run counter to a two-state solution," Motegi was quoted as telling Sa'ar.

Before the meeting, Motegi visited the U.S.-led Civil- Military Coordination Center, established as a main coordination hub for Gaza assistance and to monitor the implementation of the cease-fire agreement, as well as the site of a deadly Hamas assault on a music festival on Oct 7, 2023, the day when the Palestinian militant group made a surprise attack on Israel.

Motegi also held talks with Mohammad Mustafa, prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah.

The last time a Japanese foreign minister visited Israel and the Palestinian territories was November 2023.

Motegi will also visit Qatar, the Philippines and India before returning to Japan on Jan 18.

