Top METI official takes flak for business trip parties in Texas in 2017

A top official at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is facing scrutiny following reports that he threw lavish parties during a "business trip" to Austin, Texas, to attend South by Southwest, a music and film festival known as SXSW.

In a series of articles, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine alleged that in March 2017, Yasuhiro Maeda paid 2.5 million yen ($23,400) to rent an apartment for one week, during which parties for up to 40 to 50 guests were held there nightly.

Maeda, head of the ministry's Small and Medium Enterprise Agency, has denied any wrongdoing. In a June 17 statement, he said he went to the festival to see exhibitions and hold business meetings.

"Claims that this was 'far from a business trip' are unfounded," he said.

Maeda, who was deputy director general at METI's Commerce and Information Policy Bureau at the time, also said that an acquaintance of his was responsible for renting the apartment and organizing the parties.

He said he paid 210,000 yen to stay in one of the rooms for four nights, because hotels in Austin were expected to be full during the festival.

Held annually since 1987, SXSW is a huge event that consists of music and film festivals as well as a conference and trade show.

The event, which according to organizers drew about 417,000 people last year, was cancelled for the first time this year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Maeda has also come under fire because the articles alleged he had mingled at the parties with Kenji Hirakawa, a former executive at advertising agency Dentsu Inc who is at the center of a scandal regarding the outsourcing of administrative work for the government's coronavirus relief package.

Hirakawa now works for a group called the Service Design Engineering Council, which has won 14 contracts worth a total of 157.6 billion yen from METI since its creation in 2016.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has suggested Maeda's close relationship with Hirakawa does not pose a conflict of interest, saying it is "not uncommon" for someone from the private sector and a government official to meet.

"You don't find out the situation in the private sector unless you listen to" people in the sector, Abe told a parliamentary committee on June 15.

