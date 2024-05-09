 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Top U.S., Chinese diplomats for N Korea hold talks in Tokyo

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats in charge of North Korean affairs held talks in Tokyo on Thursday, the State Department said, as Pyongyang's relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles poses an increasing security challenge.

During the meeting with China's Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming, Jung Pak, who is also deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian affairs, stressed concern about North Korea's deepening military cooperation with Russia, according to the department.

Pak said the United States views "dialogue and diplomacy" with North Korea as the only viable means of achieving permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, the department said.

It said she also voiced concern over China's forcible repatriation of North Koreans, including asylum seekers.

The meeting came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China in late April, during which he agreed with senior Chinese officials to maintain open lines of communication, regardless of differences over a number of thorny issues.

Blinken said at the time that he conveyed Washington's "serious concern" about China providing microelectronics and other components to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

The United States has warned China that it could roll out fresh sanctions on Chinese companies unless they stop such trade with Russia.

Separately, the White House said last week that Russia shipped more than 165,000 barrels of refined petroleum to North Korea in March in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

Officials have said the United States is coordinating with its partners, including Japan, South Korea and the European Union, to announce new sanctions against North Korea this month.

The United States has accused North Korea of sending ballistic missiles to Russia for its use in the war on Ukraine.

Pak, who has taken on the duties of U.S. special representative for North Korean affairs since Sung Kim's retirement, also had a trilateral meeting with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Hiroyuki Namazu and Lee Jun Il, respectively, in Tokyo on Thursday.

They agreed to maintain close three-way cooperation in dealing with "the grave security threats" posed by North Korea's weapons development program as well as its provocations and deepening military cooperation with Russia, according to the department.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

What is there to say? China thinks North Korea is a normal country ready to have nukes and free trade and everyone with a conscience disagrees.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What is there to say? China thinks North Korea is a normal country ready to have nukes and free trade and everyone with a conscience disagrees.

What a whiner, let them talk..

LOL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog