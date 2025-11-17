Top U.S. admiral says he's watching China's rapid naval buildup closely

The top U.S. admiral on Monday called China 's shipbuilding capability “impressive” as Beijing moves ahead with a rapid buildup of the world's largest navy, and said America's cooperation with Asian allies South Korea and Japan is essential for its own shipbuilding capability.
“How they utilize those aircraft carriers globally is, of course, a concern of mine,” Adm. Daryl Caudle said in Japan, part of his 10-day tour of the Asia-Pacific.
China on Nov. 7 commissioned its latest aircraft carrier, Fujian, and began sea trials of its most advanced amphibious assault ship a week. China’s navy already has more ships than the U.S. Navy, but it has fewer aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships and other key vessels.
“We watch that very closely and see what they're going to do there,” Caudle said of the amphibious assault ship. “That's a large ship, very capable."
But he added: "When you’ve got a lot of friends and allies, we have a pretty large, combined force ourselves,” noting the capability of Japan, South Korea, Australia and other partners in the region.
His visit to Tokyo comes as Japan’s conservative new prime minister has stirred tensions with China by suggesting a Chinese move against Taiwan could prompt a Japanese military response.
Earlier Monday, Caudle visited the U.S. Navy base of Yokosuka and a local shipbuilding facility. “What we are willing to do with Japan and South Korea is to bolster U.S. shipbuilding," he said.
He also called a plan for South Korea under a recent agreement with the U.S. to have a nuclear-powered submarine “very nascent."
Japan has also expressed interest in developing a nuclear-powered submarine, though that may face public resistance in a country that suffered atomic bombings and has non-nuclear principles.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Meiyouwenti
Buy more American made weapons to protect yourselves from the Chinese menace. Is that the message the admiral is trying to convey to the US allies?
quercetum
This is a China that builds drone carriers before most navies have even defined the term. A China that commissions the Fujian, its first supercarrier with EMALS, while quietly testing catamaran-hulled drone platforms and airborne motherships capable of deploying swarms across oceans.
The pace is staggering. Japan needs to spend more than 2%.
Sh1mon M4sada
I agree, but easier said than to actually action. Politically, there are a lot of pro-CCP politicians in the rank, even within the CCP, let alone the communist party and its marxist allied partners.
In the midst of tension re' attacks on Japanese nationals in China we had a father and son leading a business delegation to China to extend warmth to China/Japan busuness ties...you know who I'm referring to. NK missiles incoming and he cancels AEGIS missile defense.
OssanAmerica
If you actually read the article he is talking about Japan and South Korea helping the US build up its naval capacity. Which means the US buys from them.
JJE
The guy in the photo/article was passed over for his current position by the previous administration, which opted for posturing when making the hire, despite him being eminently more qualified for the actual job.
stormcrow
Everybody better get on board fast.
Together we stand, divided we fall.
HopeSpringsEternal
Makes sense, that's his job as an Admiral, keeping track of the rapidly growing military threats, seems obvious and thus meaningless to even say so
Mickelicious
And in other news a pot called a pan black.
OKuniyoshi
When you have more than 800 MILITARY bases around the world, "an Island Chain" around a sovereign country, illegally bombing ships/boats in international water using FAKE infos, not WHITE POWDER this time, ETC, ETC. What do you expect whenever a country has the means/determination to challenge?? Living in the past.
OssanAmerica
The US has 800 bases around the world because it is invited by the host nations. The host nations do so through securty agreements because of fear and mistrust of autocratic countries like China and Russia.
TokyoLiving
China currently builds 1,700 ocean-going vessels a year. For decades, the United States has only built around five annually..
China is defeating US in everything..
New world order is coming..
And it comes in beautiful red suites..
XX XY Sports
This isn't exactly earth-shattering news.
I'm sure the U.S. military watches China closely all the time -- "rapid naval buildup" or not.
XX XY Sports
Maybe that's because China isn't at all focused on things like (a) putting men wearing dresses & women's uniforms in high-ranking government and military positions, (b) importing massive numbers of third-world migrants, or (c) teaching "LGBT pride" in schools instead of math and science.
oldman_13
Notice how mum the U.S. has been on Takaichi's statements, outside of a lukewarm response by one official. Meanwhile, the U.S. is quietly removing missile systems from Japan, Trump has said absolutely nothing to support or defend Takaichi's statements, and has been wheeling and dealing in trades with China. The U.S. is letting Takaichi hang out to dry, and just shows even more how pointless her remarks were.
OKuniyoshi
"Invitation" is a funny word. So many meanings/interpretations. Depends on user cunning/shrewdness. Like all the trade deals america signed with partners? for eg. Guess can be interpreted as "willingly/invited to". BANANA republic with a corrupted boss has many means.
TaiwanIsNotChina
As he should. We will require at least enough ammunition to put these tug boats on the bottom of the Taiwan Strait.
HopeSpringsEternal
Sad reality, due to extended conflicts in Midde East and Gaz and Ukraine global proxy war, US military readiness including US navy far less than optimal and largely why Trump stopped all US Govt. direct support to Ukraine
Naval vessels require lots of missiles for air defense especially and now in very short supply, meanwhile, China's military readiness since start of Ukraine hostilities, has been steadily increasing, plus they've benefited from Russian weapons tech. proliferation
In other words, China's now got far more military leverage against US than at any time in modern history
TaiwanIsNotChina
Extended conflicts in the Middle East are Trump's failure.
HopeSpringsEternal
Middle East Wars, that destroyed US Military and Naval Readiness, started October 8th, 2023, under Biden Admin. Trump ended this madness, ended Iran's nuclear program, got 59 Countries to Sign a 21 Step Peace Plan!
Trump came into Office Jan 20th, 2025, and now busy rebuilding US military readiness with a clear China focus
TaiwanIsNotChina
More like spent 21 years worth of ammunition for Israel.
Gabriel Sheffield
Incorrect.
Gabriel Sheffield
Comparing small boats to capital ships only confirms the exaggerated nature of this uninformed opinion. China wishes it was defeating us in everything. A new world order isn't coming anytime soon with only two aircraft carriers, less than 5 year's experience in carrier and naval aviation combat versus America's 100 years. And two allies versus America's 50+.
OssanAmerica
Nice try, but the United States is overjoyed that Japan has stepped up to the plate indicating the possibility that they will line up shoulder to shouder with the US, Australia, India and NATO shoud China unilaterally decide to bring war and chaos to the region.
DeeZee
Trump has already helped China by raising tariffs on Japan and cornering it. Now China can pounce because little does Sakawitchi knows that Trump is in Xi's good books, Ivanka is gonna get some more trademarks for her business and Trump will get to become the King of America.
Eric
For long term, China can overrun US naval or air supremacy as she has the world's biggest ship building power. America's naval is shrinking due to the closing and lacking of both facilities and human power. Buying naval vessels from South Korea and Japan doesn't help the US naval much because they also needs Chinese supplies for electronic equipments using Chinese rare earths !
Eric
These allies won't come to your help at wartime. They will plays wargame with American forces at ordinary days to please you. Because their homeland is in risk !
grc
Perhaps the. Chinese navy will attack Venezuela.
Eric
South Korea also has the decline and aging populations like Japan. How many young people in that country willing to do the shipbuilding works ? If America believes these two countries can save her naval power, that is so wrong. More aging US warships built in Regan years are to be disposable in coming decades. The gap of shipbuilding race between Amand China is just widening !
Junzi C.
It is important that a country such as today’s China exists on the global stage. While it may not be a liberal democracy in the traditional sense, Beijing does not engage in wars or invade other nations to impose its own principles. A system of checks and balances is necessary to moderate and contain the increasingly assertive behavior of the United States of America.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The new world is middle income and that is never going to change.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Not in any sense.
Yet. And Peking funds plenty of disgusting invasions.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The electronics are the least of part of the problem in building new ships. Also China isn't the sole producer.
atttomole
The USA has sent warships to the coasts of Venezuela and no one seems to notice in he western world. Not only, small boats have been bombed by the US in the Caribbean sea for no reason and there has not been much alarm in the west, Its all good the west says!!