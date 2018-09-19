Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Town mayor loses job over sexual harassment allegations

1 Comment
MAEBASHI

The mayor of Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, facing sexual harassment allegations, lost his job Tuesday after passage of a second no-confidence motion against him by the local assembly.

The motion was adopted unanimously following passage of the first such a motion against Yoshinari Maeda in July.

The scandal came to light in May, with a woman accusing Maeda of sexual harassment over drinks in the previous month. According to her lawyer and a co-worker, Maeda kissed the woman against her will. The woman has filed a criminal complaint with the police alleging indecent assault by Maeda.

Maeda admitted to kissing her but denied he intended to sexually harass her, saying it was by consent.

After the adoption of the first no-confidence motion against him, Maeda dissolved the assembly in August and those critical of him secured a majority of 18 seats in the town assembly election earlier this month.

Although Maeda expressed an intention to resign, the town assembly went ahead with voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

The motion said the sexual harassment allegations defamed the town, with assembly members saying Maeda prioritized his self-protection, wasted taxpayer money by holding an unnecessary election and made no apology to residents.

At a press conference after the voting, Maeda apologized for disrupting the town administration and said he would not run in the upcoming town mayoral scheduled for Oct 28.

1 Comment
How kind of you...maybe it will be because you will be busy folding hand towels at the expense of the taxpayers for a few days, during the time of the election!

It isn't sexual harrassment, it's sexual assault!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

