Trade minister Akazawa to undergo surgery for 'health management'

Trade minister Ryosei Akazawa will be in hospital through Jan 5 to undergo surgery, describing it as "a minor operation for the sake of health management."

Akazawa served as Japan's chief negotiator with the United States over President Donald Trump's tariffs earlier this year.

He was retained as a cabinet minister by Sanae Takaichi, who succeeded Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister in October. Under Ishiba, Akazawa served as economic revitalization minister.

Minoru Kiuchi, minister for economic and fiscal policy, will act as trade minister on Thursday, when Akazawa is scheduled to undergo the surgery.

Akazawa told reporters on Tuesday that while he is hospitalized, he will "be briefed as needed so as not to cause disruptions to the administration" of matters under his purview.

