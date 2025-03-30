Trump's promised 'Liberation Day' of tariffs is coming. Here's what it could mean for you

President Donald Trump says Wednesday will be “Liberation Day" — a moment when he plans to roll out a set of tariffs that he promises will free the United States from foreign goods.
The details of Trump's next round of import taxes are still sketchy. Most economic analyses say average U.S. families would have to absorb the cost of his tariffs in the form of higher prices and lower incomes. But an undeterred Trump is inviting CEOs to the White House to say they are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in new projects to avoid the import taxes.
It is also possible that the tariffs are short-lived if Trump feels he can cut a deal after imposing them.
“I’m certainly open to it, if we can do something," Trump told reporters. "We’ll get something for it.”
At stake are family budgets, America's prominence as the world's leading financial power and the structure of the global economy.
Here's what you should know about the impending trade penalties:
He wants to announce import taxes, including “reciprocal” tariffs that would match the rates charged by other countries and account for other subsidies. Trump has talked about taxing the European Union, South Korea, Brazil and India, among other countries.
As he announced 25% auto tariffs last week, he alleged that America has been ripped off because it imports more goods than it exports.
“This is the beginning of Liberation Day in America,” Trump said. “We’re going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things that they’ve been taking over the years. They’ve taken so much out of our country, friend and foe. And, frankly, friend has been oftentimes much worse than foe.”
In an interview Saturday with NBC News, Trump said it did not bother him if tariffs caused vehicle prices to rise because autos with more U.S. content could possibly be more competitively priced.
"I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars," Trump said. “I couldn’t care less because if the prices on foreign cars go up, they’re going to buy American cars.”
Trump has also suggested that he will be flexible with his tariffs, saying he will treat other nations better than they treated the United States. But he still has plenty of other taxes coming on imports.
The Republican president plans to tax imported pharmaceutical drugs, copper and lumber. He has put forth a 25% tariff on any country that imports oil from Venezuela, even though the United States also does so. Imports from China are being charged an additional 20% tax because of its role in fentanyl production. Trump has imposed separate tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico for the stated reason of stopping drug smuggling and illegal immigration. Trump also expanded his 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs to 25% on all imports.
Some aides suggest the tariffs are tools for negotiation on trade and border security; others say the revenues will help reduce the federal budget deficit. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says they will force other nations to show Trump “respect.”
Nothing good, according to most economists. They say the tariffs would get passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices for autos, groceries, housing and other goods. Corporate profits could be lower and growth more sluggish. Trump maintains that more companies would open factories to avoid the taxes, though that process could take three years or more.
Economist Art Laffer estimates the tariffs on autos, if fully implemented, could increase per vehicle costs by $4,711, though he said he views Trump as a smart and savvy negotiator. The investment bank Goldman Sachs estimates the economy will grow this quarter at an annual rate of just 0.6%, down from a rate of 2.4% at the end of last year.
Mayor Andrew Ginther of Columbus, Ohio, said on Friday that tariffs could increase the median cost of a home by $21,000, making affordability more of an obstacle because building materials would cost more.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told “Fox News Sunday” that the auto tariffs would raise $100 billion annually and the other tariffs would bring in about $600 million per year, or about $6 trillion over 10 years. As a share of the economy, that would be the largest tax increase since World War II, according to Jessica Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested that tariffs would be a one-time price adjustment, rather than the start of an inflationary spiral. But Bessent's conclusion rests on tariffs being brief or contained, rather than leading other countries to retaliate with their own tariffs or seeping into other sectors of the economy.
“There is a chance tariffs on goods begin to filter through to the pricing of services,” said Samuel Rines, a strategist at WisdomTree. “Auto parts get move expensive, then auto repair gets more expensive, then auto insurance feels the pressure. While goods are the focus, tariffs could have a longer-term effect on inflation.”
Most foreign leaders see the tariffs as destructive for the global economy, even if they are prepared to impose their own countermeasures.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Trump's tariff threats had ended the partnership between his country and the United States, even as the president on Friday talked about his phone call with Carney in relatively positive terms. Canada already has announced retaliatory tariffs.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the tariffs were “not coherent” and would mean "breaking value chains, creating inflation in the short term and destroying jobs. It’s not good for the American economy, nor for the European, Canadian or Mexican economies.” Yet Macron said his nation would defend itself with the goal of dismantling the tariffs.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has avoided the tit-for-tat responses on tariffs, but she sees it as critical to defend jobs in her country.
The Chinese government said Trump's tariffs would harm the global trading system and would not fix the economic challenges identified by Trump.
“There are no winners in trade wars or tariff wars, and no country’s development and prosperity are achieved through imposing tariffs,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.
Based off Trump's public statements, April 2 is at least the third “liberation day” that he has identified.
At a rally last year in Nevada, he said the day of the presidential election, Nov. 5, would be “Liberation Day in America.” He later gave his inauguration the same label, declaring in his address: “For American citizens, Jan. 20, 2025, is Liberation Day.”
His repeated designation of the term is a sign of just how much importance Trump places on tariffs, an obsession of his since the 1980s. Dozens of other countries recognize their own form of liberation days to recognize events such as overcoming Nazi Germany or the end of a previous political regime deemed oppressive.
Trump sees his tariffs as providing national redemption, but the slumping consumer confidence and stock market indicate that much of the public believes the U.S. economy will pay the price for his ambitions.
“I don’t see anything positive about Liberation Day," said Phillip Braun, a finance professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. “It’s going to hurt the U.S. economy. Other countries are going to retaliate.”© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
39 Comments
Michael Machida
My America gone in just two months. Thank you MAGA.
John-San
The rest of the world would interpret Liberation day as Fascism day. Day by day Japan Today is moving more to be inline with USA fascism. Their recent blocking of anti fascism post. Deceiving headlines and their moderators support for neo fascist entities Israel and the USA will soon see anti fascist protesters out the front of their building into Tokyo If they continue down the path of promoting neo fascism.
I'veSeenFootage
Well that's easy: it means higher prices. It means low and middle income families struggling while the richest people enjoy huge tax cuts.
semperfi
.
Trump is so out of touch with the economic and trade and manufacturing realities of the 21st century.
No country is an island that can exist on its own.
This is going to backfire HUGE.
.
semperfi
.
While Trump is shaping to protect national industries via tariffs , by punishing even friendly countries for having historically build trading relations with US- he is at the same time threatening these same countries [and others] to take over or appropriate their lands, assets ,waterways . . .
He is showing himself internationally as a a swaggering bully - drunk on his own importance - - - - .
SHAME SHAME
Alan Harrison
Obviously the tariff's, especially the 25% on imported cars, affects Japan considerably. So I see by the above article a Japanese tactic that I have observed several times in the past. That is to make people in the USA that think that these tariffs will not be good for them. I think that these tariffs are very good to the USA economy.
BB
What it means is recession. Invest in bonds or stay in cash, buy European wine, enjoy the weather and get some good sleep, and it will all work out.
YeahRight
Problem being that no one wants to be free from foreign goods. There is a reason that there are foreign goods; because people want them.
diobrando
Completely crazy and now he wants to be elected a third time by changing constitution...who will stop this clown?
u_s__reamer
Like with King Midas, the greed for gold will be the trigger for Trump's downfall. When Trump's tariffs inevitably hit the fan, they'll be gone like the morning dew, but that won't save his rickety regime of carpetbaggers and clueless grifters.
GBR48
The American Brexit is going to be as destructive as the original. Expect an inflationary spiral that will eventually slow. But prices will not go down again. The UK became between 25% and 33% poorer at Brexit from the decline in Sterling and other costs. It will be interesting to see how this effects currencies against the USD. It would be nice to see Sterling go up.
The best solution is to simply accept a period with few sales to the US. If they do buy anything, costs pass to the US consumer. The USG grabs a huge extra amount of tax from US citizens. It's their country, it's up to them.
Reciprocal tariffs are unwise. They will hammer your own citizens and economy, and given the current state of most economies, this will further antagonise people against their regimes. It just shovels votes to the hard right.
Most countries buy tech off the US, and they do not want to pay extra taxes to their own governments for this.
An alternative to reciprocal tariffs, if you want to hit back, would be a ban on exports to the US of specific resources, such as rare earth metals or (for Canada) oil etc. It's a big planet. There are other markets. Start working them.
So, best plan: Advise your companies to shift away from sales to the US for a while. But if you can zero a tariff and have the US zero theirs, that's great. Lower costs for everyone.
Memo to Japan. You can do this with rice, switching your market protection from tariffs to direct support of farmers. That reduces the cost of rice courtesy of imports, and makes you much more popular with your electorate. Given the advanced age of Japanese farmers, your direct support will cost you less each year.
Hiro
Let be fair here and actually understand the issue as these taxes are basically Trump retaliation against those that has been treating the US like this for years. As US goods does get taxed heavily when it arrive in other countries. Any country can complain but the truth is that they have been moving out all there factories to cheap labor countries and using the method of seeking profits which in turn is destroying the US labor and industry. So is understandable Trump wishes to tackle this. As goods being imported are taxed while goods made inside the countries isn't. So the choices now is to move back the factories and hire the work force there. For example Europe and even their so close allies like Canada and Mexico has been taking advantage of the US for decades and flooding the market there with their goods.
I'veSeenFootage
Most of them don't. Or rather didn't. Now they do because they're retaliating on Trump's tariffs.
American companies have been doing that, not "other countries".
Which will never happen, because companies love their profits too much.
Oh yeah, so much european and canadian goods in the United States! French cars and Canadian clothes everywhere. The market is so flooded.
rainyday
Welcome to the post-American world order.
Desert Tortoise
That has been true for over 150 years and especially so since the end of WWII when ocean shipping became so economical. Economists since the late 18th Century have known this and written extensively on the subject. India, Brazil and Argentina tried autarky in the 1960s and it got them nowhere. None of this is new or mysterious to anybody who has done any reading in economics.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nobody knows the 'real' amount of new incremental tariffs the US will collect as a result of DJT. It depends on how much other countries decide to lower their tariffs and nontariff barriers, and extent $reshoring' to US takes place, including with US companies to fully avoid tariffs
Jimizo
Oh wait!
Yet again we are going to need clarification on that.
No hints, translations, spoiler alerts, please.
Give us the numbers.
Wasabi
the old guys is becoming more and more crazy.
kohakuebisu
If it means Japan, China, and South Korea talking to each other more, this is a good thing.
The US is increasingly incapable of delivering the American Dream to Americans. It cares even less about ordinary people in other countries.
buchailldana
Liberation day hahaha.
What's next? mass choreographed dancing in american plazas and squares.
In my sixty years on this planet I've never seen such a deranged and sadly scary world leader.
OssanAmerica
There is a high probability that Trump's tariffs will only add to existing infaltionary conditions and lead the United States economy into a recesssion.
I expect to see USD 1.00/JY 130s within the next 2 years.
Akuma
It’s obvious by these comments that virtually nobody really understands what’s going on in the world of tariffs. We’re all moaning about the US putting on tariffs on Japanese products. What about the enormous tariffs Japan places on US beef and rice and corn and soy bean and other agricultural products. Wouldn’t it be great to get a great big tenderloin at a reasonable price? But no nobody thinks about that. All they think about is poor old Toyota.
I'veSeenFootage
American beef is still cheaper than Japanese beef in the supermarkets.
Blacklabel
The CNN analyst pointed to a recent Marist survey showing 45% of Americans indicating that America is on the right track – the second highest percentage that the pollster has measured since 2009 – and a NBC News poll finding 44% of Americans thinking the same – the highest since 2004.”
geronimo2006
Bit surprised he didn't organize a big parade for Liberation Day to feed his narcissism. I'm sure he will soon declare a tax cut (mostly for the rich and companies). Bread and circuses in the modern era.
Jimizo
CNN is fake news, did you forget you told us this? Do you trust NBC?
Anyway, the handle claimed most Americans see America as on the right track.
So, not most.
Blacklabel
The most say on the right track since the 2000s.
you asked for numbers, you got numbers.
Jimizo
I was asking for numbers showing most Americans believe the US is on the right track.
Thank you for the numbers but they weren’t what I was looking for.
I appreciate your time.
Next.
Blacklabel
Oh so you just don’t care that’s the most people who say we are on the right track since 2004?
that seems significant.
quercetum
It’s only natural. Do you expect the rich to work for the poor or middle class? Just Neo-Feudalism with Tech oligarchs as the aristocracy. Middle class are still peasants.
I'veSeenFootage
Is it though?
I expect the rich to pay their faire share of taxes and not hoard their wealth for no conceivable reason other than greed.
Blacklabel
you forgot the simple reason: that it is their money and they earned it.
we aren’t socialists.
I'veSeenFootage
Spoken like a true psychopath. I don't mean that as an insult, but as the actual personality construct.
Firstly, there is no "earning" when your wealth is based on pure speculation (=Elon Musk).
Secondly, when your wealth is gained illegally and/or by exploiting workers and/or with extremely inventive tax returns, you dit not "earn" it either.
TokyoLiving
Welcome to decadent fascist MAGA regime..
TokyoLiving
Anyway is lost..
Trump only accelerates the decadence..
Blacklabel
Speculation? he sells products that people buy. He earns profits from that.
the law exists for those cases, if proven. Otherwise you earned you money as a tax paying employer. Otherwise it’s just….speculation.
wallace
Warren Buffett has publicly said his secretary "should not be paying a higher tax rate" than him.
I'veSeenFootage
Oh boy. Do you think Musk's +300 billion wealth all came from... profits from his companies?
I don't recommend you talk about subjects you know nothing about. It makes you look foolish.
Unfortunately "the law" has serious loopholes and tends to work very, very slowly. And will work even slower now that Trump has gutted the IRS so that his rich friends can game the system and cheat even more easily.
He was convicted for his crimes, then pardoned, and now lives rent-free in your head forever.
Ah yes, because Hunter Biden is the first tax cheat in the history of America to be pardoned and/or benefit from an unfair system. Nobody else did it before him!
Unfortunately for you, I'm not a Biden fan, so your attempt to troll this discussion with his son doesn't work. I think Hunter shoul have faced the jail time he deserved, and I think Trump deserves an even longer sentence for all of his many, many crimes.
Five Families
Tariffs have been lop-sided and huge burden for America for decades and totally unfair.
It was time for an upgrade to level the playing field. Why all the fuss?
It’s business and the cost of doing business. Deal with it.