Trump, Abe say it is imperative to dismantle N Korean weapons

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed Monday that it is "imperative" to completely dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, the White House said.
The US and Japanese leaders will meet ahead of a much anticipated summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un back on schedule for June 12 in Singapore just days after Trump announced he was canceling it.
The American president said the summit could go ahead as planned following a more appeasing statement from Pyongyang and productive talks with North Korean officials.
Japan, which has by far the hardest line compared to neighbors China and South Korea, has been left uneasy by the pace of events, and by what it sees as an unwarranted softening toward an untrustworthy Pyongyang.
Abe and Trump spoke by telephone a day after American and North Korean officials met at a border truce village to prepare for the summit.
During a telephone call, the pair "discussed recent developments in North Korea and confirmed they would meet again to continue close coordination in advance of the expected meeting between the United States and North Korea," a White House statement read.
"The president and prime minister affirmed the shared imperative of achieving the complete and permanent dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and ballistic missile programs."
Washington wants North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in a verifiable way in return for sanctions and economic relief.
Pyongyang has a different view of denuclearization and remains deeply worried that abandoning its deterrent would leave the country -- and its leader -- vulnerable, especially while the United States maintains a robust military presence in South Korea.© 2018 AFP
7 Comments
Login to comment
Chicanoinjapan
The U.S. should lead by example and start denuclearizing themselves.
It's 2018. No country needs nuclear weapons.
Toasted Heretic
That's it, lads. Keep shouting yer gobs off before the main event. Guaranteed to put a spanner in the works.
Again.
Bintaro
I have a big doubt suddenly.
I could imagine NK giving up nukes in exchange for something else (something big), but giving more than that ? No way. If they try to push that hard so soon, the talks will be re-cancelled as fast as they can say "maximum pressure".
Ganbare Japan!
Excellent Summit of two Great Leaders.
klausdorth
Something must be hiding in the bushes.
It all sounds too easy ..... NOT!
Meeting yes, then no, then yes again.
Giving up nukes yes, well maybe at least some "stuff", or maybe not?
Time will show. I hope for the best, but ........
browny1
Ganbare Japan!
Today 04:19 pm JST
Excellent Summit of two Great Leaders.
I thought Abe just made a phone call - not a summit.
And the article is just repeating a repeat of a repeat ad nauseum.
Nothing fresh or new to add to the situation, just Abe trying to appear relevant.
zichi
The leaders meeting at summit Trump, Kim and now Moon should not say anything until it happens then they can lay out their cards on the table so all can see what everyone wants from the other side. President Moon, in my opinion is the only one who stayed quiet even when Kim was throwing insults at the south.
For the time being Abe/Xi/Putin are on the sidelines until we see what happens.