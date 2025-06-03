Trump asked Japan to help with Golden Dome missile shield: report

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed cooperating with Japan on developing technology for his planned Golden Dome missile defence shield during a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba this month, the Nikkei reported.
The two countries are expected to work together on systems to intercept incoming threats, and Tokyo’s participation could serve as a bargaining chip for it to win concessions in ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington, the paper said, without citing its sources.
Trump this month said he had selected a design for the planned $175 billion defense shield and appointed U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein to head the project, which he wants to complete by the end of his term in 2029. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Golden Dome could cost $831 billion over two decades.
Japan and the U.S. have previously collaborated on ballistic missile defense, including the joint development of an interceptor capable of striking warheads in space.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Bob
Translation: “Can you contribute towards the cost.”
marc laden
Yes yes yes ... finally we gotcha...
With this statement it is very clear that Trump is a Hitler, Dictator, racist , convicted criminals etc.. etc... ( Hello before you delete my comments remember this ... I did not make this up, I am just requoting what you people were saying for years...)
Now it is evident that Biden was the best choice for 47th president why? Look Trump is incapable and asked help from Japan....................... This shows Trump's weakness.. AM i correct???
TaiwanIsNotChina
Sure thing, Great Leader. Your adversaries tremble in fear before your tremendous intellect.
JJE
This will bankrupt one or both countries.
itsonlyrocknroll
Reviewing Lockheed Martin’s proposals
The “defence shield” technological development scale/cost could well be measured in decades.
Then factor in the current pandemic economic recovery priorities, politically, could well, I suggest will supersede such an investment.
Temporarily trade some rice, “cost of living” crisis is a much more pressing prority, do some “big beautiful rice deal”.
TokyoLiving
What does this narcissistic clown think? That the world will surrender to his stupid whims?
What a TACO
https://x.com/PaulleyTicks/status/1928180025561427985
LOOOOL
Peter Neil
Japan Government Internal Memo on Trump Golden Dome Request:
Advise we will cooperate. If we see a missile flying over Japan, Japan will send a fax.
marc laden
Yes that is HUGE BIG SUM ........ 831 Billion United state dollars ..... wow.... over TWO DECADES..... ( 20 long years)
What the lunatics do not not is another maths ..
The DODGE ... Elon Musk said he could save 1.5 Trillion USD from deep state who were looting from US tax payers... ( in a year 8 365 days) ...........and can save more trillions from waste and frauds.... But the China slaves in the US did not allow him to do it... They blocked him every steps and every seconds....
Bob Fosse
“which he wants to complete by the end of his term in 2029. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Golden Dome could cost $831 billion over two decades.”
I think the latter is far more likely than the former. As should anybody.
deanzaZZR
Of any country it makes the most sense for Japan to develop a limited anti-ballistic missile defense with NK Kim's limited nuclear arsenal and clear hatred for Japan. Whether you want to partner with Trump is the real question.
sakurasuki
translation:
It could lead to Japan tariff exemption even Japan posing high tariff for goods from US.
.
https://www.reddit.com/r/japan/comments/1j9nr5j/the_us_says_japan_has_a_700_tariff_on_american/
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/03/12/japan/japan-rice-tariffs/
Yrral
It takes a missile 5 minutes from launch,the time it takes the PM of Japan to get out of bed
quercetum
Of course, Japan’s involvement in this delightful spectacle appears to be less about strategic defense and more about the fine art of tariff negotiations. What better way to secure economic concessions than offering a helping hand in a project priced at only $831 billion?
The Golden Dome will be completed by 2029—just in time for a third term?