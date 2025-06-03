 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump Image: Reuters/Leah Millis
politics

Trump asked Japan to help with Golden Dome missile shield: report

13 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed cooperating with Japan on developing technology for his planned Golden Dome missile defence shield during a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba this month, the Nikkei reported.

The two countries are expected to work together on systems to intercept incoming threats, and Tokyo’s participation could serve as a bargaining chip for it to win concessions in ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington, the paper said, without citing its sources.

Trump this month said he had selected a design for the planned $175 billion defense shield and appointed U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein to head the project, which he wants to complete by the end of his term in 2029. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Golden Dome could cost $831 billion over two decades.

Japan and the U.S. have previously collaborated on ballistic missile defense, including the joint development of an interceptor capable of striking warheads in space.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

13 Comments
Login to comment

Translation: “Can you contribute towards the cost.”

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Yes yes yes ... finally we gotcha...

With this statement it is very clear that Trump is a Hitler, Dictator, racist , convicted criminals etc.. etc... ( Hello before you delete my comments remember this ... I did not make this up, I am just requoting what you people were saying for years...)

Now it is evident that Biden was the best choice for 47th president why? Look Trump is incapable and asked help from Japan....................... This shows Trump's weakness.. AM i correct???

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Sure thing, Great Leader. Your adversaries tremble in fear before your tremendous intellect.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

This will bankrupt one or both countries.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Reviewing Lockheed Martin’s proposals

The “defence shield” technological development scale/cost could well be measured in decades.

Then factor in the current pandemic economic recovery priorities, politically, could well, I suggest will supersede such an investment.

Temporarily trade some rice, “cost of living” crisis is a much more pressing prority, do some “big beautiful rice deal”.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What does this narcissistic clown think? That the world will surrender to his stupid whims?

What a TACO

https://x.com/PaulleyTicks/status/1928180025561427985

LOOOOL

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Japan Government Internal Memo on Trump Golden Dome Request:

Advise we will cooperate. If we see a missile flying over Japan, Japan will send a fax.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Golden Dome could cost $831 billion over two decades.

Yes that is HUGE BIG SUM ........ 831 Billion United state dollars ..... wow.... over TWO DECADES..... ( 20 long years)

What the lunatics do not not is another maths ..

The DODGE ... Elon Musk said he could save 1.5 Trillion USD from deep state who were looting from US tax payers... ( in a year 8 365 days) ...........and can save more trillions from waste and frauds.... But the China slaves in the US did not allow him to do it... They blocked him every steps and every seconds....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“which he wants to complete by the end of his term in 2029. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Golden Dome could cost $831 billion over two decades.”

I think the latter is far more likely than the former. As should anybody.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Of any country it makes the most sense for Japan to develop a limited anti-ballistic missile defense with NK Kim's limited nuclear arsenal and clear hatred for Japan. Whether you want to partner with Trump is the real question.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

participation could serve as a bargaining chip for it to win concessions in ongoing tariff negotiations

translation:

It could lead to Japan tariff exemption even Japan posing high tariff for goods from US.

.

https://www.reddit.com/r/japan/comments/1j9nr5j/the_us_says_japan_has_a_700_tariff_on_american/

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/03/12/japan/japan-rice-tariffs/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It takes a missile 5 minutes from launch,the time it takes the PM of Japan to get out of bed

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Of course, Japan’s involvement in this delightful spectacle appears to be less about strategic defense and more about the fine art of tariff negotiations. What better way to secure economic concessions than offering a helping hand in a project priced at only $831 billion?

The Golden Dome will be completed by 2029—just in time for a third term?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo