Trump asked Tokyo for $8 bil to keep U.S. troops in Japan: Foreign Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Japan to quadruple annual payments for U.S. forces stationed there to around $8 billion, Foreign Policy reported, part of Washington's efforts to press its allies to increase their defense spending.
The current agreement that covers the 54,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan expires in March 2021.
The demand was made to Japanese officials during a trip to the region in July by John Bolton, at that time Trump's national security adviser, and Matt Pottinger, who was then the Asia director for the National Security Council, the U.S. global affairs magazine said, citing unidentified former U.S. officials.
A Japanese foreign ministry spokesman said the report was incorrect and no U.S.-Japan negotiations on a new agreement have taken place.
According to Kyodo news agency, Japanese officials told Bolton the increase is "unrealistic", saying Japan already pays a greater share of stationing costs than other allies.
A U.S. State Department spokesman said in an emailed statement: "The President has made clear that allies and partners should contribute more to their shared defense."
Negotiations to renew the agreement will start in the first half of next year, the spokesman said, adding that the U.S. commitment to Japan's defense was "unwavering".
Japan hosts the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet, including the only permanently forward deployed carrier strike group, as well as the Third Marine Expeditionary Force.
In addition to defending Japan, those units use the archipelago as a base for operations in the wider Asia-Pacific region where U.S. military power acts as a counterbalance to China's growing influence.
Trump has also insisted Seoul shoulder more of the cost of the U.S. military presence in South Korea, where it serves as deterrence against North Korea, and has floated the idea of pulling U.S. troops from the peninsula.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
5 Comments
Login to comment
vanityofvanities
Someday, U.S. Forces will withdraw from Japan. It might have come. Japan has to change its peace constitution and build up a full fledged military to defend the country by themselves. However, it may not be a good move for U.S. from their world strategic policy.
Tawkeeo
Quadruple? What is my boy Donald inhaling?
The US of A: We're the world's first economy, and we'll do anything, to prevent that from changing. Trade wars with Japan (89) and China (19)? Ya bet.
Squeezing the heck out of a country economy-wise? You know it!
Samit Basu
Former Spec-ops soldier Moon has decided to drag the SMA negotiation out past Trump's first term, gambling that the Democratic president elect will be more reasonable.
What will Yesman Abe san do? Yes to $8 billion SMA demand? Or will he too drag out the negotiation?
itsonlyrocknroll
Maybe it is time the Government of Japan reconsiders the role of US Government forward protection bases.
These bases primary role in not to protect Japan, or its people. These bases are to protect a US geopolitical presence. Primary to prevent a strategic tactical and strategic missile strike on the US mainland. Lets not be politically coy. Maybe time to walk away.
Samit Basu
@itsonlyrocknroll
The US bases in Japan is what protects Japan from China and Korea's war of vengeance.
Both China and Korea wouldn't hesitate to settle their past grievances through war if they could.
TrevorPeace
@Samit, your comment is garbage. US bases don't protect Japan from China or Korea. They're an outdated form of world domination by a dying power.
What Japan should do, in negotiations that start next year, is tell the US to remove three-quarters of US military personnel and hardware, instead of kowtowing to the US demand for a quadrupling of the cost. Tit for tat.
That's how you negotiate with someone like Trump. Let him take them home - he likes to brag about doing that. Satisfy the man's ego, and get out from under his thumb (or butt, if he's sitting on your face).
SaikoPhysco
I did some math on what would probably be a "fair" number. Japan has 240,000 active military and their yearly military budget is around $50 billion. So the average cost per individual is roughly $210,000. Now take the 52,000 U.S. military in Japan and multiply each by $210,000..... you get around $10 Billion. U.S. Troops are paid more and cost more due to the equipment they're outfitted with.... so the per troop cost for those U.S. individuals should probably more like $300,000. That now puts it at $15 Billion. If Japan were to pay half that number $7.5 Billion. They would be getting the services of the U.S. Military at roughly a 50% discount and still cost less than their own troops. So the $8 Billion Trump is looking for.... is actually quite close to being a very fair number. Trump is looking at this from a perspective that the USA no longer needs to be in Japan.
Hokkaidoboy
Even more support to PM Abe from me, abolish the peaceful constitution and rearm the country's forces.