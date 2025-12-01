 Japan Today
politics

Trump can maintain good relations with both Japan and China, White House says

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump can ‌maintain both a "good working relationship" with China and a "very strong ⁠alliance" with Japan ‍even as tensions ‍have ‍risen between those two ⁠countries, the White House said ​on Thursday.

"Japan is a great ally of the United States as evidenced by their personal ⁠relationship and our continued trade relations with Japan," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt at a press briefing.

"With respect to China, the president also has a good working relationship with President Xi, which he ​believes is a good thing for our ⁠country, and he believes that the United States should be in ‍a position to have ‌a good ‌working relationship with ‍China while maintaining our ‌very strong alliance with ‍Japan."

