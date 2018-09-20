Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after he won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
politics

Trump congratulates Abe on 'HUGE' re-election in Japan

3 Comments
By Nicholas Kamm
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations Thursday on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "HUGE" re-election.

"Congratulations to my good friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo on his HUGE election victory," Trump said in a tweet.

"I'm looking forward to many more years of working together. See you in New York next week!" he added, referring to the upcoming annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Abe, who turns 65 on Friday, will head to New York this weekend.

Abe, as expected, won a comfortable re-election as leader of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, effectively getting three more years as Japan's prime minister, with a shot at breaking the record for the country's longest serving premiership.

Abe and Trump, who enjoy each other's company on the golf course and are close diplomatic allies, are expected to analyze the latest inter-Korean summit as well as trade disputes between them.

Japan's economy has been expanding for the past few years at a slow pace thanks to the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and huge government spending, which have led to a weak yen -- a key positive element for Japanese exporters.

But analysts warned U.S.-led trade wars could be a major risk factor for an economy still struggling to win a long battle against deflation.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Thank you Trump! Feeling is mutual Two great Leaders, 2 best Nations in the world, who are famously great and close friends. It will be party time for PM Abe and Trump in New York next week as they celebrate the massive unprecedented win by PM Abe!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

I'm only disappointed he wasn't given this position for life, as Ganbare says again and again his rule is amazing suddenly mediocrity is the new spectacular. I look forward to more urges, pledges and promises. Today is Premiun Friday we have all benifiting from that lets celebrate.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I see more articles belittling Trump's tweets than I do on the unprecedented economic numbers. Oh I forgot, the economy is because of Obama right?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

