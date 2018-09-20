Trump congratulates Abe on 'HUGE' re-election in Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after he won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on Thursday.

By Nicholas Kamm

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations Thursday on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "HUGE" re-election.

"Congratulations to my good friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo on his HUGE election victory," Trump said in a tweet.

"I'm looking forward to many more years of working together. See you in New York next week!" he added, referring to the upcoming annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Abe, who turns 65 on Friday, will head to New York this weekend.

Abe, as expected, won a comfortable re-election as leader of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, effectively getting three more years as Japan's prime minister, with a shot at breaking the record for the country's longest serving premiership.

Abe and Trump, who enjoy each other's company on the golf course and are close diplomatic allies, are expected to analyze the latest inter-Korean summit as well as trade disputes between them.

Japan's economy has been expanding for the past few years at a slow pace thanks to the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and huge government spending, which have led to a weak yen -- a key positive element for Japanese exporters.

But analysts warned U.S.-led trade wars could be a major risk factor for an economy still struggling to win a long battle against deflation.

