 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Government-stockpiled rice is displayed at a Ito-Yokado grocery store in Tokyo on May 31. Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Trump demand for Japan to buy more U.S. rice snagged trade talks, Nikkei reports

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Trump administration request that Japan buy more U.S. rice caused last week's snag in bilateral trade talks as Tokyo "strongly objected" to the condition, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Japan's top tariff negotiator abruptly canceled a U.S. trip on Thursday over unspecified "points that need to be discussed at the administrative level", the top government spokesperson said, as the two sides try to hammer out details of a July agreement on a reduced 15% tariff on U.S. imports from Japan.

The Nikkei, citing Japanese government officials it did not identify, said a revised order from President Donald Trump included a commitment for Japan to buy more American rice.

One official criticised the proposal as an "interference in domestic affairs," the business daily said.

The office of negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's minister for economic policy, and the agriculture and foreign ministries, as well as the U.S. embassy could not be reached for comment on the report outside business hours.

The Nikkei said the new demand contradicted an agreement that Japan would not need to lower its tariffs on agricultural imports.

In the July deal, the White House said Japan would boost U.S. rice purchases by 75%. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the share of U.S. rice imports might increase under an existing tariff-free framework but that the agreement did "not sacrifice" Japanese agriculture.

Akazawa's trip was meant to finalize Japan's agreement to a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment through government-backed loans and guarantees, the contents of which remain obscure.

Japanese officials have repeatedly said they want an amended presidential executive order - removing overlapping tariffs on Japanese goods - before releasing a joint document on the investment details.

Opposition leader Yuichiro Tamaki on Saturday questioned the government's competence and transparency on the trade deal, posting on X that the confusion highlights the danger of operating without a formal text of the deal.

"Because there is no written agreement, we cannot confirm what the problem is," said Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People.

Citing "heightened uncertainty" for Japan's auto industry and its workers, he urged Ishiba to swiftly convene parliament and provide a full explanation, saying any new agricultural concessions would require legislative approval.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Well, I guess the American rice is better than 古古古米(old old old rice)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump demand for Japan to buy more U.S. rice snagged trade talks, Nikkei reports

A Trump administration request that Japan buy more U.S. rice caused last week's snag in bilateral trade talks as Tokyo "strongly objected" to the condition, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Is it a "demand" or *request". I think that it is a demand. A fair demand too, in my opinion. Trump is obviously not convinced that Japanese rice (along with Japanese snow, etc) is unique and different.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Otsukimi: Japan’s Moon Viewing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel