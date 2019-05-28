Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to troops at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp, Tuesday in Yokosuka. Photo: AP/Evan Vucci
politics

Trump wishes 'Happy Memorial Day' to U.S.

9 Comments
By Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville
ABOARD THE USS WASP, Yokosuka

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday wished "Happy Memorial Day" to U.S. service members aboard the American assault ship the USS Wasp docked in Yokosuka.

They shouted "USA USA" as Trump called them a "tough bunch of people" and dubbed them "daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific."

The president treated his appearance aboard the USS Wasp as a Memorial Day event because it was still Monday in the United States when he addressed hundreds of members of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet.

"I have to wish you all a very happy Memorial Day," Trump said. "On this Memorial Day evening in the United States, Americans are concluding a sacred day of remembrance, reflection and prayer."

Some veterans and their families don't like the phrase "Happy Memorial Day." They say they prefer that the federal holiday remain a somber occasion for the nation to honor those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

"Our republic endures because of brave men and women who are willing to lay down their lives to defend us all," Trump said. "Our freedom is earned through the blood and sweat and toil and sacrifice of great American patriots just like you."

Trump has come under sharp criticism for skipping ceremonial visits to cemeteries to honor America's war dead on designated national holidays. Since then, the White House has been careful to show the public that he is marking occasions like Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Before leaving for Japan, Trump placed small U.S. flags near headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

Service members aboard the USS Wasp, docked at the mouth of Tokyo Bay, welcomed Trump with loud cheers and applause. Several wore round patches emblazoned with a likeness of Trump and the words: "Make Aircrew Great Again" — a play on his campaign slogan.

9 Comments
Login to comment

"I have to wish you all a very happy Memorial Day," ........

Looking at what my friends during the "good old Army times" write and say,

it shouldn't be called a happy, even less a very happy Memorial Day.

Too many brave men and women lost their lives and should be remembered for that!

But what else can you expect from a man who never served or was closely connected to the Forces.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thanks Private Bonespurs.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@macv

draft dodging MOFO

I trust you expressed the same about Bill “Gotta go to Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship otherwise I’d be happy to be drafted and sent to Vietnam while the war was hot” Clinton?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

That's

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's like saying

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"Our republic endures because of brave men and women who are willing to lay down their lives to defend us all,"

which has helped make parasites like Trump and his family who've NEVER given anything to the country, only taken (think Trump bragging about not paying much in taxes, think about the Trump 'foundation', about his bonespurs preventing him from serving, having taxpayers finance his golf trips while his golf clubs profit, etc.) members rich.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Memorial Day was yesterday, yes?

""Our republic endures because of brave men and women who are willing to lay down their lives to defend us all," Trump said."

Something he wasn't willing to do when called to arms, unlike my own family members who served their drafts.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

That's like saying "Happy anniversary of your father's death! Hope you enjoy it!" Numbnuts. He is a psychopath, with corresponding zero empathy or understanding.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

