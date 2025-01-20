 Japan Today
politics

Trump invited to Hiroshima for 80th anniversary of atomic bombing

HIROSHIMA

The Hiroshima prefectural government said Monday it is inviting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to its capital city for the 80th anniversary of the United States conducting the world's first atomic bomb attack.

"You alone, have the capacity... to lead the world toward the elimination of nuclear weapons, thereby saving humanity from the horrors of nuclear holocaust," Hiroshima Gov Hidehiko Yuzaki said in a letter addressed to Trump sent via the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, inviting him to come to the city devastated in the 1945 bombing.

"Your visit to Hiroshima, where you will witness the reality of the atomic bombing, will send a powerful message towards the creation of a world free of nuclear weapons," the letter reads.

The governor said Trump's visit would encourage leaders from other nuclear-armed countries to take actions for peace and expressed hope that Trump would meet with survivors of the attack, known as hibakusha.

Shiro Suzuki, mayor of Nagasaki, the only other Japanese city to suffer an atomic bomb attack, also said at a press conference ahead of Trump's inauguration that he hoped the incoming leader will visit Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

"I would like for him to visit the bomb sites and directly witness the reality of the bombings," Suzuki said.

Would like to see him screw that up, actually.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

