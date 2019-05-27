Trump is first head of state to meet Japan's new emperor

U.S. President Donald Trump made history Monday under a blazing, hot sun at the Imperial Palace, becoming the first world leader to meet the new emperor of Japan.
Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, opening what is called the era of Reiwa, or "beautiful harmony." Trump's "state call" opened with handshakes and greetings from Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako.
The president, who is on a four-day state visit, was the center of attention at an outdoor welcome ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. The couples stood on a raised platform as the national anthems of both countries were played.
Trump then walked by himself down a red carpet and stood at attention atop another platform, listening to a military band.
Then he continued down the red carpet to review Japanese troops while Naruhito and both men's wives held back.
Trump showed little emotion, but waved near schoolchildren feverishly waving U.S. and Japanese flags. Some of the children suffered from the heat and were later seen siting with cups of water and cool compresses on their foreheads.
Trump and Naruhito each greeted a long line of officials in each other's delegations before everyone went back inside the palace.
No public words were spoken.
Trump's next stop is Akasaka Palace, the Japanese state guest house, for meetings, a working lunch and joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who participated in the palace ceremony. The president also will be the guest of honor at an imperial banquet at the palace hosted by the emperor.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
5 Comments
Login to comment
zichi
Trump must be driven to be first otherwise why his desire to meet the new emperor before any other leader when Trump will also be back in Japan next month for the G20 meeting and could have met the emperor then, but probably wouldn't have been the first.
Japanese state visit then followed by this British state visit.
lincolnman
Poor Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako - having to spend the morning with this doddering old fool who no doubt constantly reminded them that he was "a very stable genius"...
Gambatte neh....
Haaa Nemui
@zichi - yep... This is pure ego trip. The whole thing. Yesterday's sumo and today's meeting amount to nothing but trying to increase Trump's hat size. I really feel sorry for the school kids having been told to sit there and wave flags.
jcapan
Here's hoping Vader's Imperial March was playing.