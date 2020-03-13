Trump first foreign leader to call for postponing Tokyo Olympics

U.S. President Donald Trump came out Thursday as the first foreign leader to suggest delaying the Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus, dropping a bombshell on his "good friend" Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"Maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, 19 weeks before the opening ceremony in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.
With that, Trump threw cold water on the 2020 Games the same day as actresses dressed as ancient Greek priestesses held the ceremonial flame lighting at a ruined temple in the original Olympia, Greece.
It was all the more surprising given Trump's repeated declarations of close friendship with Abe and his reluctance previously to give advice on the situation.
Trump said that another alternative -- holding competitions in empty stadiums -- would be even worse than forcing a delay.
"I would say maybe they postpone it for a year," he said.
"You know, I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place. I think if you cancel it, make it a year later, that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd," he said.
Japanese organizers insist that the coronavirus pandemic will not derail the Games scheduled to run from July 24 to August 8, even if major sporting events, travel and financial markets are already seeing massive disruption worldwide.
The International Olympic Committee also says there has not been any talk of cancellation or postponement.
"With the lighting of the Olympic flame in Olympia today, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirms its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the IOC said in a statement.
"We remain absolutely in line with our Japanese hosts in our commitment to delivering safe Olympic Games in July this year."
Despite those assurances, fear of the easily transmitted virus forced the torch lighting ceremony to take place without spectators in Greece's Peloponnese region.
Trump said he admired Japan's preparations for hosting the Olympics for the first time since 1964, although characteristically he also praised his own record as a real estate developer.
"It's a shame," he said. "I used to be in the real estate business as you probably heard. They built some -- and I built beautiful buildings -- and they built some really beautiful buildings."
He said would not be advising Abe on the problem. "They're very smart. They're going to make their own" decision, he said.
"He's a great friend of mine, Prime Minister Abe, and I wish him luck," he said. "They did such a perfect job. The venues are incredible. He was proudly showing me pictures of what they'd done the last time I was with him."© 2020 AFP
Fighto!
Putting on an Olympics with no crowd would mean Tokyo will be remembered as the worst olympics ever.
Tokyo-Sapporo 2021, its a no-brainer.
frenchosa
Make it in the Fall of next year.
SimondB
Trump would do well to clean up his own backyard first. On Tuesday across South Korea 10,000 corona virus test were taken. On the same day across the whole of USA there were 8 tests taken. Yes, 8. That is why the figures for the US remain low.
zatoizugoodo
Trump finally making some sense! Pinch me!
sakurasuki
Japan will agree or disagree?
kokoro7
I mentioned the same thing to my wife a month ago. It's a no brainer.
Burning Bush
Corona is giving a chance for Trump to shine as a world leader who takes action.
Plus it's a convenient excuse for the Stock Market crashing, can't blame him for a "made in China" virus.
Tokyo-Engr
Wow; In spite of the fact I cannot stand him I am in full agreement with Trump. He has now given Abe and the Tokyo Olympic committee a great face saving opportunity. They should take it and then start focus on containing the virus in Japan and taking care of the Japanese people.
@SimondB
I agree with this. Although Trump cannot personally manufacture the test kits he needs to be pushing to get this going.
Finally, last week we all read that Japan would have a plan announced on March 12. I have not heard the plan.
No Business
KAGA 2020! Go Trump! He’s spot on.
oldman_13
Amazing, about the only intelligent thing that's come out of Donny's mouth in regards to Covid19
qazwsx
Scheduling it without spectators is more of a no brainer than delaying it a year. Better for athletes who are peaking and broadcasters who can go on as planned (this is where the big money is).
How can they delay it if they’ve already sold the condominiums for the athletes village? Seems to be a big problem in that area, besides there’s no guarantee next year will be any different.
change
Pains me to admit that I'm agreeing with this guy
Ah_so
A man who was calling coverage of the virus a "hoax" just a few days ago has now called for calling off the world's largest sporting event.
What a strange man.
Serrano
You know, I agree with that. Makes sense. This begs the question of why is Trump the first foreign leader to call for this?
Wellington
Postponing it for one year is not a bad idea.
Folks could make preparations and concentrate on fighting this virus worldwide.
The Olympics are a needless distraction now, (no offense to Japan.)
Serrano
Pains me to admit that I'm agreeing with this guy
The pain is from Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Perhaps eventually you'll come around and admit you agree with this guy on a lot more stuff, and the pain will subside.
Ah_so
It's quite strange to see him move from spreading misinformation about coronavirus to taking it seriously.
I expect he now realizes that it was a mistake to fire the US pandemic response team back in 2018.
zichi
First time I agree with Trump.
marcelito
Boom.....over to you Mori :)
zichi
Trump said so many misleading info about the virus.