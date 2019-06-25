Trump spoke privately about ending Japan defense treaty, Bloomberg reports

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently spoken privately about withdrawing from the defense treaty with Japan as he is of the view that the postwar pact treated the United States unfairly, Bloomberg reported late on Monday.
However, Trump has not taken any steps in this regard and such a move is highly unlikely, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. president believes the more than six-decades-old treaty is one-sided to the disadvantage of the United States as the Japanese military has no obligation to come to U.S. defense, according to the report.
Trump also talked about seeking compensation for relocating the U.S. base in Okinawa, Bloomberg said.
The report comes as Trump is engaged in his "America First" agenda that demands two-way agreements in foreign policy and international trade.
Separately, on the trade front, the U.S. president has previously said he is unhappy with Japan's trade surplus with the United States and wants a two-way agreement to address it.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the report outside regular working hours.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
11 Comments
klausdorth
"unfairly, disadvantage, unhappy, compensation....."
De Donnie is running (or is it ruining) his presidency like his private business.
Where are the people who could at least try to educate him, I mean on a pre-school-level would be fine already!
Chip Star
Donny sure an uninformed moron with zero desire to learn.
garypen
As Bugs Bunny so eloquently put it in several short animated films, "What a maroon!"
Silvafan
Ruining the US like his business. Putin is living this! Will there be a Trump Tower? Abe is being punk'd again.
This is embarrassing for both countries!
cleo
He don't need to learn coz he knows it all already. He's a genius, remember?
I know more about ISIS than the generals do
I know more about courts than any human being on Earth
Nobody knows more about trade than me.
I understand politicians better than anybody.
Technology — nobody knows more about technology than me
I know more about drones than anybody. I know about every form of safety that you can have.
I know more about renewables than any human being on Earth.
I think nobody knows more about taxes than I do, maybe in the history of the world.
I’m the king of debt. I’m great with debt. Nobody knows debt better than me.
I understand money better than anybody.
[L]ook, as a builder, nobody in the history of this country has ever known so much about infrastructure as Donald Trump.
nobody knows more about campaign finance than I do
I know more about people who get ratings than anyone
I understand the power of Facebook maybe better than almost anybody, based on my results
https://www.axios.com/everything-trump-says-he-knows-more-about-than-anybody-b278b592-cff0-47dc-a75f-5767f42bcf1e.html
Reading through those, all gathered together......lawd above, moron doesn't do him justice.
zichi
Ok when are they leaving.
Japan paid ¥5 trillion for years but was reduced to about ¥4 trillion. Japan hosts the second highest number of troops, after Germany with 75% of them in Okinawa.
Trump the disrupter has been very busy across the globe but basically offering or putting nothing forward other than they should stop that, or should pay more.
Also threatening to withdraw the fleet from the Middle East.
Problem with Trump, he can't seem to modify his behaviour.
Mizuame
If the US withdraws from the treaty Japan (and South Korea) will go nuclear.
LandOfTheLost
I remember when Donald was campaigning to become president, and they called him out for not knowing anything about becoming a president, and his response was "When I become president, I'll know everything about everything".
Real genius. If anyone was a maron, it was the people that voted for him. I thought it was April fool's day when I heard this clown got elected.
Alex Einz
Thanks, when are you leaving exactly...? and dont forget to clean up the land you polluted.
kazetsukai
This comes out from some unknown source of a private conversation with emphasis on "unfair" just befor the G20 is so convenient for some isn't it?
It certainly encourages China and Russia.
It certainly "awakens" Japan. And, in a way warns Japan to accommodate more on behalf of US on trade.
But the source is Bloomberg, which "opposes" Trump anyway.
So... do you believe it or not? It is still hearsay.
But for Asia and SE Asia, US Japan "alliance" is still the key to local stability. Recent affirmations by India and countries like Thailand indicate that US must be "present". However, without a "unconditional" part of the alliance the "deterrent" would not have been effective in the past and even in today's environment.
USNinJapan2
Alex Einz
When's Russia going to return the Northern Territories and sign a peace treaty?
JJ Jetplane
For some reason, every single deal done by a US President is considered a bad deal by Donald Trump. Also, it seems only he is capable of making a good deal.
While I understand the government position here in Japan, I am pretty sure many people in Okinawa are cheering.
zichi
This is the only region in the world with four nuclear powers sharing borders.