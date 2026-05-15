Trump reaffirmed 'ironclad' U.S.-Japan alliance after China trip, Takaichi says

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae ‌Takaichi said on Friday she and U.S. President Donald ‌Trump reaffirmed an "ironclad" ⁠bilateral alliance in ⁠a ⁠phone call, which ‌Trump joined from aboard Air ⁠Force ⁠One hours after ending his two-day visit to China.

"We exchanged views ⁠on ⁠issues surrounding China, including the ‌economy and security...and reaffirmed close communication on Indo-Pacific issues," ‌Takaichi told reporters after the call.

Issues related to Iran were also discussed and Takaichi said she shared Japan's ​stance on those with Trump. She ‌did not answer a reporter's question on whether they discussed ‌Taiwan.

Trump "briefed me in ⁠detail (on his ⁠China visit) on ​the condition ⁠that our ‌conversation remain confidential," ​Takaichi said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.