 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Trump hosts a dinner for Japanese PM Takaichi, at the White House
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
politics

Trump reaffirmed 'ironclad' U.S.-Japan alliance after China trip, Takaichi says

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae ‌Takaichi said on Friday she and U.S. President Donald ‌Trump reaffirmed an "ironclad" ⁠bilateral alliance in ⁠a ⁠phone call, which ‌Trump joined from aboard Air ⁠Force ⁠One hours after ending his two-day visit to China.

"We exchanged views ⁠on ⁠issues surrounding China, including the ‌economy and security...and reaffirmed close communication on Indo-Pacific issues," ‌Takaichi told reporters after the call.

Issues related to Iran were also discussed and Takaichi said she shared Japan's ​stance on those with Trump. She ‌did not answer a reporter's question on whether they discussed ‌Taiwan.

Trump "briefed me in ⁠detail (on his ⁠China visit) on ​the condition ⁠that our ‌conversation remain confidential," ​Takaichi said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

The fact that President Trump contacted Prime Minister Takaichi immediately after his visit to China indicates that the US-Japan alliance is currently very close.

China is a completely untrustworthy country and makes no attempt to hide its territorial ambitions.

China has absolutely no desire for the US-Japan alliance to be strengthened.

It is clear that they will continue to engage in divisive tactics through left-wing Japanese media and pro-China politicians.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"We exchanged views ⁠on ⁠issues surrounding China, including the ‌economy and security...and reaffirmed close communication on Indo-Pacific issues," ‌Takaichi told reporters after the call.

All I can tell is that Trump outsourced indo pacific region to Japan. Big responsibility.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The fact that President Trump contacted Prime Minister Takaichi immediately after his visit to China indicates that the US-Japan alliance is currently very close.

Of course. Between Japan and China, it is really an easy pickings.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Issues related to Iran were also discussed and Takaichi said she shared Japan's ​stance on those with Trump.

Really, Sanae? Do you really share his stance on Iran lock step?

Japan is a US lickspittle.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

She ‌did not answer a reporter's question on whether they discussed ‌Taiwan.

Of course she did. Cat's got her tongue for some reason on this topic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog