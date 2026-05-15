Trump reaffirmed 'ironclad' U.S.-Japan alliance after China trip, Takaichi says

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday she and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed an "ironclad" bilateral alliance in a phone call, which Trump joined from aboard Air Force One hours after ending his two-day visit to China.
"We exchanged views on issues surrounding China, including the economy and security...and reaffirmed close communication on Indo-Pacific issues," Takaichi told reporters after the call.
Issues related to Iran were also discussed and Takaichi said she shared Japan's stance on those with Trump. She did not answer a reporter's question on whether they discussed Taiwan.
Trump "briefed me in detail (on his China visit) on the condition that our conversation remain confidential," Takaichi said.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
5 Comments
Login to comment
Agent_Neo
The fact that President Trump contacted Prime Minister Takaichi immediately after his visit to China indicates that the US-Japan alliance is currently very close.
China is a completely untrustworthy country and makes no attempt to hide its territorial ambitions.
China has absolutely no desire for the US-Japan alliance to be strengthened.
It is clear that they will continue to engage in divisive tactics through left-wing Japanese media and pro-China politicians.
mii
All I can tell is that Trump outsourced indo pacific region to Japan. Big responsibility.
mii
Of course. Between Japan and China, it is really an easy pickings.
Tamarama
Really, Sanae? Do you really share his stance on Iran lock step?
Japan is a US lickspittle.
deanzaZZR
Of course she did. Cat's got her tongue for some reason on this topic.