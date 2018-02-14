Trump says Abe agrees to invest more in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he had secured assurances from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan will invest more in the United States.
"I had a phone call this morning with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and I suggested that he invest more and open up more plants," Trump told reporters and lawmakers at the White House.
"They announced, as you know, a number of plants coming in to Michigan and other states, but we want to bring in more," he continued. "They will do that, he said they will do that."
This year has seen a renewed push by Trump to change the terms of trade with some of America's closest allies.
The controversial president believes that countries like Japan which exist under America's security umbrella are not paying enough for the privilege.
Earlier this week he vowed a "reciprocal tax" on trading partners who have trade surpluses with the United States, although details of that proposal have not materialized.
"We cannot continue to be taken advantage of by other countries," Trump said. "We lose vast amounts of money with China and Japan and South Korea," he added. "They are getting away with murder."© 2018 AFP
13 Comments
kurisupisu
I didn't realize that politicians such as Abe could invest in foreign countries, I always thought that businesses do?
Dango bong
small price to pay in return for keeping your protectionism and not opening your markets to imports on agriculture despite a shortage of vegetables and cabbage costing 400 yen at the markets. Still, no imports... How far will Japan go to protect lazy farmers
Matt Hartwell
I know Trumps undiplomatic language appeals to his base and I get the attraction as distinct from the sort of "talk a lot and say nothing" language that typically comes from professional politicians, but he seriously needs to grasp that America has and needs positive relations with Japan and South Korea and tone down his aggressive attitude.
Fundamentally he needs to realise that the U.S has competitive advantages and un-competitive disadvantages across a vast range of industries. Like every other country. You will never see Japan as the bread basket to the world for example. Its not a simple equation to change and requires a lot of investment over many years. It also requires a government willing to rip corporate America hard when they engage in business that clearly goes against America's long term interest, like they have done to a large degree since the 1970's.
I still see no great narrative coming out of the American administration that its time for U.S Inc to withdraw from China and head to India which would absolutely be in their best long term interest. A radical approach is needed to deal with China, but for Japan and South Korea its a case of extending a friendly hand, seeking a long term mutually beneficial approach and the steady and persistent use of a scalpel to chip away at those trade imbalances, rather than a single blow of the rhetorical hammer.
Alfie Noakes
Well, Trump's golf courses are bankrolled by the Russians and his real estate business is bankrolled by the Russians, so that's how he sees the system as working.
change
But the J media says the talks were abt NK.
Anyway if even Abe said those, its nothing more than a promise to a kid. Last time i checked, Abe didnt have any plants to shift to the US
Bintaro
Yeah, sure, because that's how it works !
Recently, the government backed down on tobacco legislation because of pressure from the companies.
For years now the government urged companies to raise the pay rates, and they never listened.
It's foolish to think that Abe could influence one bit on their eventual investments in the US.
fxgai
So Abe does run a centrally planned and controlled economy after all?
wtf
ZENJI
We wonder if Abe San knows about this statement.
Aly Rustom
exactly.
That's right. People in glass houses..
Exactly!
Nick in Japan
What buying US debt is not a bloody enough, to keep you guys a float? ... Open up plants in the US? But everything in the US is made in CHINA for christ sakes, just take a look at everything APPLE!
maybeperhapsyes
So Abe asks a company to open a plant in the US and in return they get what assurances from him?
What business is it of his anyhow?
All sounds rather shady.
Matt Hartwell
Because the U.S has a hands off approach to private enterprise and unions mean nothing, unlike Germany for example in which governments still have a stake and unions have strength, especially when companies are struggling and looking to restructure in some way rather than fold.
dcog9065
Abe should have replied that in order to acquire the cash to fund more investment in the US, Japan needs to dump a third of its US bonds. That would have snapped Trump out of his delusion as that would have made his infrastructure plan a non-starter. Trump should start treading carefully