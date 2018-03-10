Trump says China, Japan approve of his N Korea strategy

President Donald Trump said Saturday that China is glad he's working on a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis rather than "going with the ominous alternative" and that Japan is "very enthusiastic" about the agreed-to talks.
Trump has spoken with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since Thursday's announcement that he was willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump tweeted that he and Xi spoke about that agreed-to meeting and that Xi "appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative."
Trump had previously threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."
Trump also said China, North Korea's most important ally and trading partner, "continues to be helpful!" Trump has repeatedly urged China to do more to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program.
Trump said in another tweet Saturday that Abe is "is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea" and that the two discussed how to narrow the U.S.-Japan trade deficit. Trump wrote, "It will all work out!"
Trump misspelled Xi's first name as "Xinping" in the first version of his tweet about China but later corrected it.
Trump said he believes North Korea will abide by its pledge to suspend missile tests while he prepares for a summit by May with the Kim.
Trump noted in a tweet that North Korea has refrained from such tests since November and said Kim "has promised not to do so through our meetings."
"I believe they will honor that commitment," the president wrote.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Dango bong
they should. Trump has accomplished more in one year than Obama did in 8.
Strangerland
8 days maybe.
Trump has been the most ineffectual president ever.
OssanAmerica
Haha. What a tard.
CrazyJoe
Let's keep in mind one thing. North Korea, including Kim Jung Un and his father, Kim Il Sung, have always wanted face-to-face talks with the US President but our Presidents have, wisely, never agreed to it. Why? Because North Korea's preconditions were unacceptable to us and because such a meeting would only give prestige and legitimacy to the Kim regime.
Now the moron-in-chief has impulsively agreed to a summit meeting, without consulting his advisers and contrary to the advice of everyone with any foreign policy knowledge and common sense.
What a complete farce.
macv
I don't see any strategy at all.
quercetum
Trump is facing criticisms for agreeing to this meeting. It’s always been Lucy holding the football and Charlie Brown tricked again. Will NK be serious this time?
He now says China and Japan supports him to legitimize the decision. The headline is a bit off though as if he needed China’s approval.
otherworldly
ineffectual? What planet are you on? He has far surpassed the qualities of a commander in chief in every situation that has been thrown at him. He is not elegant, but he does get the job done.
Your comments are making you look more irrelevant day by day.