U.S. President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AP
politics

Trump considering attending Tokyo Olympics

3 Comments
LOS ANGELES

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is considering visiting Tokyo for the Summer Games in response to an invitation by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We'll make that determination. We haven't made it yet. We might. We're going to try if we can," Trump told reporters while attending a meeting with officials involved in the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028, according to Reuters.

Trump visited Japan twice last year -- in May shortly after Japanese Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne and in June to attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Osaka.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 through Aug 9.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Oh no. Hope there will be something or someone preventing him from coming.

How many publicity gigs does he still want? Enough is enough!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another reason not to attend.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What event will he be competing in?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yeah, he should make sure to go through Ginza station which due to construction is narrowed by 2/3rds. Will be a lot of fun.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

