Trump considering attending Tokyo Olympics

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is considering visiting Tokyo for the Summer Games in response to an invitation by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We'll make that determination. We haven't made it yet. We might. We're going to try if we can," Trump told reporters while attending a meeting with officials involved in the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028, according to Reuters.

Trump visited Japan twice last year -- in May shortly after Japanese Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne and in June to attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Osaka.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 through Aug 9.

