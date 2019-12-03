Trump says he asked Abe to pay more to host U.S. troops

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pay more for the cost of stationing U.S. forces in the Asian country.

"I've asked Japan. I said to Prime Minister Abe, a friend of mine, Shinzo. I said, 'You have to help us out here. We're paying a lot of money. You're a wealthy nation. And we're, you know, paying for your military essentially," Trump said Tuesday in London where he is visiting to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Trump, who has called Japan a free-rider on security during his 2016 presidential campaign, told reporters that Abe "is gonna do a lot" regarding his request.

U.S. allies such as Japan have "never been asked" to increase their financial contributions to support U.S. troops in their countries, but "now, they're being asked," Trump said.

Japan's so-called host-nation support, which totals nearly 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) annually, covers costs for base workers, utilities and other items. As the current five-year payment agreement is set to expire after March 2021, new negotiations on the issue are expected to be in full swing possibly next spring.

Under the Japan-U.S. security treaty, about 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan. Japan serves as a hub for forward-deployed U.S. forces.

Japanese government sources acknowledged last month that the United States had asked Japan to make financial contributions about five times as much per year.

The request was delivered by John Bolton, then national security adviser to Trump, when he visited Japan in July for talks with top officials, but Tokyo rejected the request, according to the sources.

