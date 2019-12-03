Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station in Ginowan, Okinawa. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Trump says he asked Abe to pay more to host U.S. troops

2 Comments
LONDON

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pay more for the cost of stationing U.S. forces in the Asian country.

"I've asked Japan. I said to Prime Minister Abe, a friend of mine, Shinzo. I said, 'You have to help us out here. We're paying a lot of money. You're a wealthy nation. And we're, you know, paying for your military essentially," Trump said Tuesday in London where he is visiting to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Trump, who has called Japan a free-rider on security during his 2016 presidential campaign, told reporters that Abe "is gonna do a lot" regarding his request.

U.S. allies such as Japan have "never been asked" to increase their financial contributions to support U.S. troops in their countries, but "now, they're being asked," Trump said.

Japan's so-called host-nation support, which totals nearly 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) annually, covers costs for base workers, utilities and other items. As the current five-year payment agreement is set to expire after March 2021, new negotiations on the issue are expected to be in full swing possibly next spring.

Under the Japan-U.S. security treaty, about 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan. Japan serves as a hub for forward-deployed U.S. forces.

Japanese government sources acknowledged last month that the United States had asked Japan to make financial contributions about five times as much per year.

The request was delivered by John Bolton, then national security adviser to Trump, when he visited Japan in July for talks with top officials, but Tokyo rejected the request, according to the sources.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

"And we're, you know, paying for your military essentially," Trump said Tuesday

Ok, even Trump supporter must admit that this is a totally ridiculous claim.

Everyone here saw articles about the Japanese government voting a higher budget for the SDF.

(Or, you know, buying F-35s. Meaning that the US is getting much more money from Japan than it is giving away.)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Trump must want someone investigating again. Just send him a love letter, nominate him for a Pullitzer prize or something. That'll keep him docile.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Japan serves as a hub for forward-deployed U.S. forces."

Nothing about actually protecting Japan. If we are just a "hub", the US should be paying Japan rent for the space, not Japan paying the US.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Unique Seasonal Cakes To Complete Your Christmas Feast

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo