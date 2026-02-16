Trump touts his endorsement as playing role in Takaichi's election win

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with President Donald Trump, reacts while speaking to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, on Oct 28, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he was "very honored" to see Japan's ruling party led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi win this month's general election by a landslide, suggesting his endorsement of her played a role.

Calling Takaichi a "very wonderful" Japanese leader, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he knew that she was going to win the Feb. 8 contest, "but she won by just about the biggest vote ever in Japan and she attributed my endorsement for that, and that's very good, because we have a great relationship with her and Japan."

Trump's comments came as he plans to host a meeting with Takaichi, a conservative who became Japan's first female prime minister last year, at the White House on March 19, possibly weeks before he makes a trip to Beijing. It was not the first time that Trump had mentioned her party's resounding victory in the snap election.

Hours after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party secured a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives, winning the biggest number of seats for a single party in the country's postwar history, Trump said, "The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support."

Additionally, just three days before the election, Trump wrote on social media that he would give Takaichi and her ruling coalition a "Complete and Total Endorsement."

On Feb. 9, Takaichi, in response, thanked Trump in an X post for his "kind and encouraging message of congratulations."

"I look forward to working closely with you, Donald, to advance peace, strength and prosperity for our two nations," she added.

While speaking to reporters Monday night on the plane on his way to Washington, Trump also briefly touched on Chinese President Xi Jinping, reiterating that their relationship is good and he plans to visit China in April.

Asked about the possibility of sending more weapons to Taiwan, Trump said, "I'm talking to him about it. We had a good conversation, and we'll make a determination pretty soon."

In early February, Trump said he and Xi discussed "many important subjects," including trade, Taiwan and Iran, during their call.

China's Foreign Ministry said that Xi stressed during the conversation that Taiwan is the "most important issue" in Sino-U.S. relations.

Xi also said the United States must handle arms sales to Taiwan "with prudence," according to the ministry.

The Trump administration's announcement in December of a huge package of arms sales to Taiwan sparked a backlash from Beijing, which claims the self-governing island is a part of its territory that will be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

