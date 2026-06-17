 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend a musical interlude before a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday. Image: Ludovic MARIN/Pool via AP
politics

Trump says Takaichi is his 'biggest fan' among world leaders

6 Comments
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is his "biggest fan" among world leaders.

"Japan's doing very well," Trump said at a press conference after a Group of Seven summit concluded in the French spa resort of Evian-les-Bains. "I have to tell you, she thinks I did a great job. You have to call her and ask her. She's doing a very good job, by the way."

Trump's comments came after he was asked whether he had called on other G7 members, including Britain, Germany and Japan, to send their armed forces in connection with the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, a critical global shipping route, has been effectively closed since shortly after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran at the end of February.

But just ahead of the G7 summit, the United States and Iran reached a preliminary peace deal that will include extending a ceasefire for another 60 days and Tehran reopening the waterway.

Unlike other G7 leaders, Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, has refrained from criticizing Trump over the Iran war and other thorny issues.

Takaichi heaped praise on Trump when they met at the White House in March, telling him that he was "the only person who can bring peace and prosperity across the world."

During the press conference, Trump went on to say the United States did not necessarily need support from other countries regarding the Iran situation anymore, though it was disappointing they did not act earlier.

"Actually, Japan has offered to get involved, but I mean, I'll be honest, Japan was not willing to get involved during the war," Trump said.

"I asked her (and) said, 'You want to get involved a little bit?' I didn't put the heavy sell on, but they said, 'No, we don't want to get involved.' Nobody did. We did it ourselves with Israel, and with the Arab states," he added.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is his "biggest fan" among world leaders.

I can prove that.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Trump says Takaichi is his 'biggest fan' among world leaders

Translation: Trump misinterprets Japanese politeness as approval.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

telling him that he was "the only person who can bring peace and prosperity across the world."

That's all he want to hear.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It’s the common role of Japanese women to cheer on their male counterparts and say, “sugoi!” It instills confidence and encourages.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Trump is a master of click-bait.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And what does this fan adoration get Japan? Nothing! Trump still hits them with tariffs and demands huge investment in the country, the same as others who say he is an idiot. So nice going Sanae-chan, you just made Japan look even more foolish!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog