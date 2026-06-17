Trump says Takaichi is his 'biggest fan' among world leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend a musical interlude before a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is his "biggest fan" among world leaders.

"Japan's doing very well," Trump said at a press conference after a Group of Seven summit concluded in the French spa resort of Evian-les-Bains. "I have to tell you, she thinks I did a great job. You have to call her and ask her. She's doing a very good job, by the way."

Trump's comments came after he was asked whether he had called on other G7 members, including Britain, Germany and Japan, to send their armed forces in connection with the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, a critical global shipping route, has been effectively closed since shortly after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran at the end of February.

But just ahead of the G7 summit, the United States and Iran reached a preliminary peace deal that will include extending a ceasefire for another 60 days and Tehran reopening the waterway.

Unlike other G7 leaders, Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, has refrained from criticizing Trump over the Iran war and other thorny issues.

Takaichi heaped praise on Trump when they met at the White House in March, telling him that he was "the only person who can bring peace and prosperity across the world."

During the press conference, Trump went on to say the United States did not necessarily need support from other countries regarding the Iran situation anymore, though it was disappointing they did not act earlier.

"Actually, Japan has offered to get involved, but I mean, I'll be honest, Japan was not willing to get involved during the war," Trump said.

"I asked her (and) said, 'You want to get involved a little bit?' I didn't put the heavy sell on, but they said, 'No, we don't want to get involved.' Nobody did. We did it ourselves with Israel, and with the Arab states," he added.

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