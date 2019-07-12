Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Japanese business leaders at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo in May, as U.S. Ambassador William Hagerty listens. Photo: AP file
politics

Trump says U.S. envoy to Japan Hagerty to run for Senate

1 Comment
TOKYO

U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty will run to be the next Tennessee senator, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Friday, giving Hagerty his strong endorsement.

The longtime Republican senator from Tennessee, Lamar Alexander, announced in December he would not seek re-election in 2020.

"Tennessee loving Bill Hagerty, who was my Tennessee Victoy (sic) Chair and is now the very outstanding Ambassador to Japan, will be running for the U.S. Senate," Trump said on the social network.

"He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

Embassy spokesman Jonas Stewart declined immediate comment.

After replacing Caroline Kennedy in July 2017, Hagerty has held the job for two years during which the United States and Japan have engaged in tough trade negotiations.

A Tennessee native who founded a private equity firm, Hagerty Peterson, and spent several years in Japan with the Boston Consulting Group management consultancy, Hagerty later served in the White House of former President George HW Bush.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Well, it's Tennessee, died in true red-neck country, just the kind of people that love Trump!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Culture

Tenki No Ko (Weathering with You): The Story, Themes, and Music Revealed So Far

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Outdoors

Tokorozawa

GaijinPot Travel