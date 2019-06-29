Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
politics

Trump says U.S.-Japan security pact has to be changed

OSAKA

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a decades-old security treaty between their countries must be changed, reiterating his criticism of the pact as unfair.

Trump said he was not planning to withdraw from the treaty, which the partners have long called a linchpin of Asia-Pacific stability, but that it placed too great a burden on the United States.

"I told him, we'll have to change it," Trump told a news conference after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Japan's western city of Osaka.

"I said, look, if someone attacks Japan, we go after them and we are in a battle, full force, in effect," he added. "If somebody should attack the United States, they don't have to do that. That's unfair."

The treaty, signed after Japan's surrender in World War Two, commits the United States to defend Japan.

In return, Japan provides military bases that Washington uses to project power deep into Asia, including the biggest concentration of U.S. Marines overseas on Okinawa, and the forward deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.

An end to the security pact is widely seen as raising the risk of forcing Washington to withdraw a major portion of its military forces from Asia at a time when China’s military power is growing.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

"Japan security pact has to be changed" - DMZ Trump - Un "summit"

something is not good.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"I said, look, if someone attacks Japan, we go after them and we are in a battle, full force, in effect," he added. "If somebody should attack the United States, they don't have to do that. That's unfair."

So what exactly is Trump expecting in return? By his logic, Japan should now have bases in the United States, to support the US when it is attacked by Canada?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The dumbest POTUS we've ever had in history. How about getting a Secretary of Defense appointed first before going around disrupting our global strategic posture?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Overall, I support Trump but damn he needs to shut up about this. He has no idea how stupid he looks every time he brings this up. This and backing off the Iran deal are the only two things I disagree with him on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

