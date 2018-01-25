Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business executives and CEOs during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Trump says would consider rejoining TPP if much better deal made

DAVOS, Switzerland

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration would consider rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal if the United States is able to strike a "substantially better" agreement.

It was the first time that Trump has referred to a possible U.S. return to the free trade agreement currently involving 11 Pacific nations.

"I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal," Trump told CNBC in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The deal was terrible, the way it was structured was terrible," he said. "If we did a substantially better deal, I would be open to TPP."

Soon after his inauguration in January last year, Trump pulled the United States out of the TPP, then a 12-member FTA championed by his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Trump administration has advocated bilateral trade deals as a major pillar of its trade policy.

For once I would like to see Trump put his money where his mouth is and actually negotiate something.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thank didn't take long. Trump hates being snubbed.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Lol he waited for Japan to ratify a new deal with a bunch of nations then announce that he’d be back in...but on some freebies.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

