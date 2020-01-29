Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump signs new NAFTA deal that could affect Japanese automakers

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a revamped North American free trade agreement into law, bringing the pact closer to its entry into force in a move that is likely to affect Japanese and other foreign automakers operating in Mexico and Canada.

The accord -- called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA -- was initially signed by the three countries in 2018. But they agreed last year to add changes to improve enforcement on workers' rights issues and address other concerns.

The USMCA requires 75 percent of auto content to be made in the NAFTA region, up from the current level of 62.5 percent, making it difficult for automakers to use parts produced outside the three countries.

It also stipulates that 40 to 45 percent of auto content be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour, a wage level that would reduce incentives for U.S. and foreign carmakers to move jobs to Mexico, a country with low-wage manufacturing labor.

Both changes are designed to encourage more auto production in the United States in a reflection of Trump's "America First" mantra. Trump has condemned the 1994 NAFTA as a "disaster" that has shifted U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico.

Mexico has attracted carmakers from the United States, Japan and Europe through low labor costs and its free trade position.

USMCA is expected to take effect about three months after all three counties ratify the agreement. Mexico has already ratified it.

