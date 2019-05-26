Trump tees up for golf with Abe

U.S. President Donald Trump sits on a cart as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe drives at the Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

By Sebastian Smith

U.S. President Donald Trump teed off Sunday with "golf buddy" Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the pair relaxed before official talks likely to touch on trade and North Korea.

On a sweltering cloudless Tokyo morning, where the temperature climbed above 30 degrees Celsius, Trump's Marine One helicopter thundered down, briefly breaking the serenity of the Mobara course in Chiba, outside the capital.

Abe, wearing white trousers and blue sport coat was there to meet Trump, then took the wheel of the golf cart for his guest, who was dressed in a red sweater and black trousers with a red USA cap.

Following breakfast at the club, the two golfers, joined by veteran Japanese professional golfer Isao Aoki, started playing 16 holes, the other two holes taken up by helicopters and security.

An excited Trump tweeted in the morning: "Going to play golf right now with @AbeShinzo. Japan loves the game."

Abe is arguably Trump's closest foreign ally and the pair have cemented their diplomatic bromance over a shared love of golf, which they play whenever possible.

The Japanese prime minister once presented Trump with a gold-plated club worth $3,755 and has been getting some practice in before teeing off on Sunday.

After the golf, the two leaders will take in the final day of the sumo tournament. Trump will present wrestler Asanoyama with the President's Cup -- weighing about 30 kilograms and measuring 1.4 meters tall.

On Monday, the serious diplomacy begins, with Trump set to be the first foreign leader to meet Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne at the beginning of the month after his father's abdication, the first in more than 200 years.

© 2019 AFP