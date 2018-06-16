Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report

Donald Trump threatened Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he would ship 25 million Mexicans to his country, one of a series of bizarre missives that jarred fellow leaders at last week's acrimonious G7 meet, according to a report on Friday.
The Group of Seven summit gathering of top industrialized democracies finished in disarray after the U.S. president abruptly rejected its consensus statement and bitterly attacked Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Behind the scenes, Trump's counterparts were dismayed by verbal jabs on topics ranging from trade to terrorism and migration, The Wall Street Journal said, quoting European officials who were present.
At one point he described migration as a big problem for Europe then said to Abe: "Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you'll be out of office very soon," creating a sense of irritation in the room, according to an EU official.
The source added that when the topic turned to Iran and terrorism, Trump took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, saying: "You must know about this, Emmanuel, because all the terrorists are in Paris."
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also came under fire and was repeatedly described by Trump as a "brutal killer" in reference to the bloc's antitrust and tax fines against U.S. tech companies that have run into billions of dollars.
Bitter differences over trade dominated the summit hosted by Canada, with leaders of the world's largest economies lining up against Trump's threats to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
After rejecting the joint statement, Trump and his top aides assailed Trudeau, accusing him of dishonesty and betrayal.
Trump on Friday rejected reports of discord, blaming the "Fake News Media" on Twitter for portraying a false picture while posting several photos of himself appearing to get along well with fellow G7 leaders.© 2018 AFP
katsu78
Trump hates Mexicans. The GOP adopted his bigotry. The GOP enables it. Bigotry is their brand.
Ganbare Japan!
Trump is a great Leader, and PM Abe is very, very close to him. Their Summits are always a success.But I cannot understand this. Why would he propose sending Mexican immigrants (maybe criminals) to Japan? Japan will decide its own immigrant policies. Japan does not want the problems of the USA with drugs, crime, gangs and terrorism.
marcelito
"Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you'll be out of office very soon," creating a sense of irritation in the room, according to an EU official.
That would be a dream come true...Japan would have no more worries about labour shortages and all of us would be " Abe free".
Do it Dony ...lol.:)
gogogo
Funly enough it would solve the population problem
M3M3M3
Clickbait headline. It was a crude and idiotic failure of a joke, not a threat. It's this sort of thing that explains why trust in the media is at record lows.
Luis David Yanez
Donny, Donny, this kind of bigotry is lost in translation.
If you said "Koreans" instead of "Mexicans", then Abe would have laughed with you.
zichi
More tramp than Trump!
BlackFlagCitizen
Awesome! Japan can use some good Mexican food
theFritzX
Gambarre Japan!, Trump was making a joke to make a point to the european 'leaders' that were listening.
And as for the rest of this 'news' article, it sounds like Trump was making sime points with straight talk - something snowflakes like macron and justine definitely cant handle.
Wc62six
"Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you'll be out of office very soon,"
The Japanese gov would never allow that. They’d be deported quickly. But in the USA, they could just hide in some sanctuary city. Pathetic!!